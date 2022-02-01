NUGEN Audio Highlights Forthcoming Updates for its Acclaimed Loudness Plug-in at NAB 2024

Brand’s VisLM 3 Will Include New Innovations to Enhance Users’ Loudness Metering Efforts

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 12, 2024 ― NUGEN Audio will preview VisLM 3, the forthcoming version of its loudness metering plug-in, at the 2024 NAB Show (Booth SU2051). VisLM has long been the go-to solution for loudness metering and its revolutionary new features will further benefit loudness workflows.

Included among the new features are user-defined program segments suitable for projects that require multiple integrated measurements (such as between ad breaks), support for up to 22.2 channels, stem monitoring and loudness measurement for separate deliverables. New downloadable presets will additionally keep users aware of changing loudness standards without having to wait for a point release update. The software will also incorporate NUGEN’s Jotter functionality, making it possible to include timestamped notes, comments and annotations within a project, along with the reliable tools that have made VisLM an industry standard.

“VisLM 3 will feature new innovations to help broadcast professionals manage loudness requirements in both faster and smarter ways,” says Freddy Vinehill-Cliffe, Product Specialist, NUGEN Audio. “Our previews of the plug-in have already been receiving significant attention from colleagues in the industry and we look forward to providing NAB attendees with a behind-the-scenes look at what’s to come later this year.”

The NUGEN Audio VisLM plug-in is a unique loudness meter designed to deliver everything intuitively, accurately and immediately. It has a full set of international and regional presets, including all common international loudness standards for streaming, TV and film, and can be fully configured for legacy, platform/station-specific or internal specifications.

VisLM is designed to handle any situation, from detailed expert reporting to simple safety zones and navigable loudness alerts for less experienced operators. It also features a timecode-locked loudness history graph that is measured and drawn as you work, which provides valuable oversight. Additionally, the incorporated ReMEM with loudness overdub allows users to recalculate on the fly. The plug-in also features integrated, short-term and momentary loudness; LRA; dialog LRA and True Peak measurement.