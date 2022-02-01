EAW Promotes James Bamlett to Sr. Director of APAC and EMEA Sales

WHITINSVILLE, MA, MARCH 12, 2024 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) announces the promotion of James Bamlett to Sr. Director of APAC and EMEA Sales. In his previous role as Director of APAC Sales, Bamlett managed EAW’s current distributors and helped increase sales throughout the Asia Pacific region from his base in Southeast Asia. In his new role, Bamlett is responsible for adding new distributors and managing the existing sales channel in the APAC (Asia Pacific) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) regions.

“James has a proven track record of managing existing distributors and expanding sales, and we are confident that he will continue to excel in this new position,” says T.J. Smith, president of Eastern Acoustic Works.

Bamlett has many years of experience in the pro audio industry, including working as a technical support consultant and touring system engineer. He joined EAW almost 25 years ago, starting in a product specialist role before transitioning to sales. His technical background together with his sales skills have enabled him to expand EAW’s presence in the APAC market.

“I look forward to this opportunity to work more closely with our partners in EMEA and help expand EAW’s footprint in both the APAC and EMEA regions,” says Bamlett. “With the impressive growth EAW has seen in recent years and the continuous addition of innovative products to our portfolio, it’s an exciting time to be part of the company’s journey.”