Novi AI Launches New Web V2.1.0: Video Creation Made Accessible for Everyone

The latest release introduces AI-powered story, image, and text-to-videocreation with multi-model support and HD rendering for creators worldwide

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Novi AI, a leading AI-powered video creation platform under iMyFone, announced the launch of its Web V2.1.0. The update expands Novi AI from desktop and mobile apps to a fully online solution, allowing users to create high-quality videos anytime, anywhere—without downloads. The platform also supports mobile browsers, letting creators start projects on smartphones and tablets seamlessly.

Story to Video: Turn Ideas into Videos Instantly

The upgraded Story to Video transforms text into videos up to 10 minutes long. Users can now:

Convert all images to animations with one click , saving significant time.

, saving significant time. “Make Like” inspiration videos with text, style, and dimensions automatically applied for direct editing or generation.

with text, style, and dimensions automatically applied for direct editing or generation. Choose from multiple trending visual styles to easily bring stories to life.

Image to Video & Text to Video: Create Short Dynamic Clips

The new Image to Video & Text to Video mode allows users to create 5–10 second clips in just seconds. Key highlights include the following:

Five advanced AI models : Pixverse 4.5, Google Veo3, Hailuo 2.0, Vidu Q1, Kling 1.6.

: Pixverse 4.5, Google Veo3, Hailuo 2.0, Vidu Q1, Kling 1.6. Multiple video styles : Anime, 3D Animation, Comic, Cyberpunk, Clay

: Anime, 3D Animation, Comic, Cyberpunk, Clay Flexible duration, dimensions, and up to 1080p resolution, ideal for social media or marketing content.

Smooth Workflow & Creative Freedom

“With Novi AI Web V2.1.0, video creation is faster, smoother, and more enjoyable,” said the Novi AI Product Lead. “Mobile web support and new features make it easier than ever for creators, educators, and marketing teams to start projects anywhere, while reducing repetitive steps and sparking creativity.”

As generative AI and short-form content reshape digital media, Novi AI Web provides an accessible, efficient, and professional-quality video creation platform for all users.

About iMyFone:



iMyFone creates innovative AI-powered tools that simplify digital content creation. Its platform Novi AI lets users turn ideas or scripts into short-form videos with voiceovers, subtitles, and visuals in minutes. With built-in story generation and trending templates, Novi AI makes it easy to produce engaging content for TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels.

Novi AI – Video Creation Without Limits, Wherever You Are

