Axon Unveils Axon Body Workforce Mini to Protect Frontline Workers and Businesses Amid Rising Violence and Theft

Compact, connected camera built to safeguard frontline workers with bi-directional communications, extended battery life and AI-enabled assistance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in public safety technology, today unveils Axon Body Workforce Mini (ABW Mini), the newest addition to its enterprise-focused body camera line, purpose-built for retail, healthcare, and other frontline workers to better protect people and property. At under 100 grams, ABW Mini is 25% smaller and lighter than current Axon cameras, yet just as durable and packed with powerful capabilities. These include enhanced communications, extended battery life, and a front-facing LED matrix display for added transparency.

“Every worker deserves to go home safe,” said Josh Isner, President of Axon. “With Axon Body Workforce Mini, we’ve taken the same connected technology trusted in public safety and reimagined it for today’s frontline—lighter, smarter, and powered by AI.”

Meeting Today’s Frontline Challenges

Workplace violence and theft have escalated—especially in hospitals and retail—while staffing shortages strain response times. Healthcare workers make up just 10% of the U.S. workforce yet suffer nearly half of all nonfatal workplace injuries from violence, according to the CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. In retail, nearly 60% of security teams report witnessing workplace violence, according to Loss Prevention Magazine. A 2024 study of retailers using body-worn cameras, conducted by Adrian Beck, an emeritus professor at the University of Leicester, also found an average 37% drop in incidents of violence and verbal abuse.

ABW Mini was developed in close partnership with frontline staff and industry leaders to meet these realities head-on. Major healthcare and retail leaders are among the first partners planning to deploy the device to strengthen frontline protection.

Key Capabilities

Seamless wearability: Ultra-lightweight at under 100 grams, designed for all-day comfort and to integrate naturally with existing uniforms.

Ultra-lightweight at under 100 grams, designed for all-day comfort and to integrate naturally with existing uniforms. Instant support at the push of a button: Panic activation with two-way voice will alert supervisors and can trigger live streaming.

Panic activation with two-way voice will alert supervisors and can trigger live streaming. Transparency everyone can see: Front-facing LED matrix signals recording and panic states.

Front-facing LED matrix signals recording and panic states. AI-enabled assistance:

Axon Assistant offers real-time translation and policy guidance.

Axon Assistant offers real-time translation and policy guidance. Full-shift endurance: Lightweight design with over 12 hours of battery life.

Lightweight design with over 12 hours of battery life. On-brand design: Customizable device colors paired with a wide selection of LED icons and animations turn signals into brand-right, engaging moments — from alerts to fun visuals.

Customizable device colors paired with a wide selection of LED icons and animations turn signals into brand-right, engaging moments — from alerts to fun visuals. Companion training tool: Axon MetaCoach delivers AI-powered simulations and interactive guidance.

ABW Mini connects directly into Axon OS, Axon’s operating system that brings together cameras, sensors, communication tools, and digital assets into one secure platform. This seamless connection gives organizations clear visibility and real-time awareness from the first alert through final resolution. Alerts are routed into Axon Fusus for immediate response, stored safely in Axon Digital Asset Manager, and can be shared seamlessly with law enforcement when needed—helping keep workers and communities safer.

Availability

Axon Body Workforce Mini enters early deployments in the U.S. and Canada in the first half of 2026, with general availability by mid-year and expansion to additional regions to follow. Organizations interested in early access can engage now to secure priority placement. For more details, visit www.axon.com/mini.

About Axon

Axon (Nasdaq: AXON) is the global leader in public safety technology, relentlessly innovating to protect more lives in more places. Founder-led since 1993, Axon began with a mission to reimagine conflict in law enforcement and has grown into a global company serving everyone who takes on the responsibility of public safety, enterprise security, and national security — from first responders and governments to companies, frontline workers, and communities. Our trusted network connects TASER energy devices, cameras and sensors including body-worn, fixed and in-car cameras, drones and robotics, digital evidence and records management, real-time operations, immersive training, productivity tools, and AI-driven capabilities and insights. Designed to work seamlessly together, these solutions create a connected picture of safety that helps protect people and places with greater speed, clarity, and accountability.

Non-Axon trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Axon, Axon Assistant, Axon Body Workforce, Axon Fusus, TASER and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Responsible Innovation at Axon

At Axon, innovation is inseparable from responsibility. We believe technology must serve humanity, and every product we build is designed to solve the real challenges our customers face in protecting their communities. That means developing solutions in close collaboration with the people who use them and grounding our work in transparency, fairness, accountability, and privacy. Our independent Ethics & Equity Advisory Council provides ongoing input and feedback that helps shape our approach, ensuring we remain thoughtful and aligned with community needs as technology evolves. Learn more at axon.com/responsibility.

Follow Axon here:

Axon on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/axon-protect-life/

Axon on X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_us

Axon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors



Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements of management’s strategies, goals and objectives and other similar expressions. Such statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events; they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized, although we believe we have been prudent in our plans and assumptions. Achievement of future results is subject to risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: the risk that the parties may be unable to achieve the expected strategic, financial and other benefits of the potential transaction. Many events beyond our control may determine whether results we anticipate will be achieved. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. You should bear this in mind as you consider forward-looking statements. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q list under the heading “Risk Factors” various important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. These factors are intended as cautionary statements for investors within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and investors should refer to them. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our Form 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MEDIA CONTACT:



Alex Engel

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Press@Axon.com

For further information: Media ONLY Hotline: (480) 444-4000

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axon-unveils-axon-body-workforce-mini-to-protect-frontline-workers-and-businesses-amid-rising-violence-and-theft-302569451.html

SOURCE Axon