Novi AI Introduces Ghibli-Style Video Generator – Turning Long-Form Stories into Emotional Animated Masterpieces
NEW YORK, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In recent months, a wave of AI-generated content mimicking Studio Ghibli’s iconic style has taken over TikTok and Instagram, turning everyday photos into whimsical, anime-inspired visuals. Riding this trend, iMyFone Novi AI, a free AI video generator from text, has launched a new Ghibli-style video generator. This new feature allows users to transform long-form narratives into emotionally rich, animated videos, capturing the enchanting storytelling magic of Ghibli classics like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro—similar to how Studio Ghibli ChatGPT brings Studio Ghibli-style animation storytelling to life through AI. With Text to Video, you can easily turn your stories into cinematic animated masterpieces in just minutes.
“Ghibli-style visuals are more than just an aesthetic — they’re a storytelling language,” said the Product Manager at Novi AI.
How It Works – Create Your Own Ghibli-Style Animation in Minutes
With Novi AI, storytelling becomes effortless:
- Download Novi AI for free–Start by downloading the Novi AI app to your device (available on iOS, Android, and Windows) and sign up for free to get started.
- Upload or Paste Your Story–Users can either input or paste their own story text in any format. Alternatively, you can use Novi AI’s Story Creation feature to automatically generate a narrative for you.
- Choose the Ghibli Style–Novi AI offers a variety of popular visual styles, including Ghibli-style, realistic, and Japanese anime aesthetics. Simply select the Ghibli-style template to begin crafting your animated video in the dreamlike, whimsical tone of Studio Ghibli animation style.
- Generate & Customize–Novi AI automatically generates an animated video based on your story. Users can further personalize their videos with over 800 AI-generated voiceovers, subtitles available in 60+ languages, and a curated library of 20+ background music tracks.
- Export Video–Export your final video with one click and instantly share it across your favorite social media platforms.
Why Choose Novi AI?
Novi AI stands out as a next-generation storytelling tool that transforms long-form text into stunning, emotionally resonant animations—without any design or editing skills required.
Here are some of its advantages:
- All-in-One Creation – Generate storylines with AI (ChatGPT + DeepSeek), access rich visual templates and music, and complete cinematic videos with just one click —no editing skills needed.
- Long-Form Support – Input up to 4,000 characters to bring rich, layered stories to life.
- Trending Visual Styles – Choose from Studio Ghibli art style, realistic scenes, Japanese anime, and other trending Ghibli-inspired visuals to stay on trend and visually captivating.
- Scene Consistency – Advanced AI keeps visuals coherent and storytelling smooth.
About iMyFone
iMyFone is renowned for building cutting-edge AI tools that make content creation smarter and faster. Its latest product, Novi AI, transforms long-form text into cinematic animated videos in minutes—no editing skills required. With AI story generation trending templates like Studio Ghibli-style art, it’s the easiest way to create emotionally powerful content.
