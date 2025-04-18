HitPaw Online Launches AI Video Generator for Effortless Creation

NEW YORK, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HitPaw, a leading software brand known for its creative and intuitive multimedia tools, proudly announced the launch of its brand-new AI Video Generator on HitPaw Online.

WHAT’S NEW IN HITPAW ONLINE – AI VIDEO GENERATOR

HitPaw Online AI Video Generator provides two intuitive pathways: Text to Video and Image to Video, making it easier than ever to bring ideas to life. Powered by advanced AI models, the tool intelligently interprets user input to generate high-quality, dynamic videos that suit a variety of needs, from storytelling and tutorials to product showcases and social media content.

Text to Video: Just Type, and Watch It Come to Life

The Text to Video feature allows you to create fully videos by simply entering a detailed text prompt. From landscapes to abstract concepts, AI interprets your input to bring your vision to life.

You can tailor the result through several intuitive options:

Prompt Input : Describe the scene, characters, or actions. The more detailed your prompt, the better the visual output.

: Describe the scene, characters, or actions. The more detailed your prompt, the better the visual output. Model Selection : Choose between Standard for faster generation or Professional for higher-quality visuals.

: Choose between Standard for faster generation or Professional for higher-quality visuals. Duration Setting : Define how long your video should be—ideal for everything from short social media clips to longer storytelling segments.

: Define how long your video should be—ideal for everything from short social media clips to longer storytelling segments. Aspect Ratio Options : Select the format (1:1, 16:9, 9:16, etc.).

: Select the format (1:1, 16:9, 9:16, etc.). Negative Prompts: Specify elements you don’t want to appear, helping the AI avoid unwanted styles.

Image to Video: Bring Still Images to Life with AI

The Image to Video feature gives static images new meaning through motion. Whether you’re working with a single image or a pair of keyframes, AI handles the animation with artistic finesse. It includes two creative modes:

Frame Mode

Perfect for simulating motion between images:

Upload 1 or 2 Keyframes : Start with a single image or define both the start and end frames for more controlled motion.

: Start with a single image or define both the start and end frames for more controlled motion. Prompt (Optional) : Add descriptive text to guide the video’s style, ambiance, or action.

: Add descriptive text to guide the video’s style, ambiance, or action. Model Choice : Choose either Standard or Professional.

: Choose either Standard or Professional. Duration Control : Set how long the animation should last.

: Set how long the animation should last. Negative Prompts (Optional): Eliminate unwanted elements by telling the AI what not to include.

Effect Mode

Add eye-catching, stylized effects to any photo:

Photo to Animation: Upload a single image and apply fun AI effects like AI HUG , Kungfu Club , Ghibli Live , and more.

Upload a single image and apply fun AI effects like , , , and more. 5-Second Video Output: Perfect for social media posts, profile animations, or digital art expressions.

About HitPaw Online

HitPaw Online is an all-in-one platform offering powerful online tools for video editing, image enhancement, audio processing, and now, AI-powered creativity. With a mission to make digital content creation accessible to everyone, HitPaw Online provides intuitive, browser-based tools that require no downloads or professional experience.

