Notice of Data Privacy Incident

Fort Wayne Medical Education Program (FWMEP) is committed to safeguarding the privacy and security of its patients’ and employee’s information. As part of that commitment, we are writing to notify you of a data privacy incident involving personal information of certain patients, employees, and employees’ dependents.

What Happened: On December 17, 2024, we discovered suspicious activity in our network. Upon discovery, we took immediate action to secure our systems and we retained cybersecurity professionals to investigate the incident. After a thorough investigation, we learned that certain data was accessed or acquired from our network by an unauthorized actor between December 12, 2024 and December 17, 2024. We performed a detailed review of the contents of the involved data to identify that data and to whom it belonged. After a thorough investigation, on September 9, 2025, we confirmed that certain personal information and protected health information (PHI) was contained in the data set.

What Information Was Involved: The information involved varied by individual. For a limited number of employees and employees’ dependents, the information included first and last name along with a Social Security number, driver’s license or state ID number, or passport number. For those persons whose PHI was involved, that information included names along with Social Security numbers, government ID numbers like driver’s license or passport number, date of birth, medical information including history, health insurance information, medical billing information including bank account number and payment or credit card number (but not CVC), and date of birth.

Individuals whose information was involved and for whom we had address information were provided written notice on October 2, 2025.

What We Are Doing: Upon learning of the incident, we took immediate steps to address it, including securing our systems and taking parts of our network offline. We retained cybersecurity professionals to help us investigate. We also notified federal law enforcement and the Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights.. Additionally, we are offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services, free of charge, to individuals whose Social Security numbers were involved through Haystack, a global leader in risk mitigation and response. Should individuals have any questions or concerns, they may contact FWMEP’s dedicated assistance line with Haystack at 1-833-809-4990.

What Impacted Individuals Can Do: As a general matter, one should remain vigilant by reviewing credit reports, financial account statements, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. We also remind everyone that individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from the each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228.

Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps to take to protect personal information by contacting the credit reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), or state Attorneys General. The FTC also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. The FTC may be reached at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

For More Information: For any further information, please contact FWMEP’s dedicated assistance line with Haystack at 1-833-809-4990.

SOURCE: Fort Wayne Medical Education Program

