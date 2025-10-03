Contemporary Care Opens Mental Health Center in Naples, Florida

National Leader in TMS and Ketamine Therapy Expands to Southwest Florida with Full-Service Psychiatric Facility

Contemporary Care announces the opening of its new location in Naples, Florida at 840 111th Avenue North, expanding the organization’s nationally recognized behavioral health expertise into Southwest Florida. The comprehensive psychiatric facility offers advanced treatment options including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy, Spravato administration, psychiatric medication management, and psychotherapy services.

This expansion represents Contemporary Care’s strategic growth beyond its Northeast origins. With licensure in nine states and a robust telehealth program, the practice is committed to extending evidence-based psychiatric care to communities nationwide. The Naples center ensures residents of North Naples, Pelican Bay, Bonita Springs, Fort Myers, and surrounding areas gain access to innovative mental health treatment close to home.

Comprehensive Service Integration

The Naples facility provides an integrated model of mental health services that addresses the full spectrum of psychiatric conditions within one practice. Patients benefit from coordinated care that includes diagnostic evaluations, medication management, psychotherapy, TMS therapy, and Spravato treatment.

By consolidating these services under a single roof, Contemporary Care eliminates the fragmentation often seen in mental healthcare where patients must navigate multiple providers. Shared medical records, unified treatment planning, and close provider communication ensure that care remains consistent and personalized from the initial evaluation through sustained recovery.

The facility treats major depressive disorder, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, ADHD, PTSD, OCD, and other psychiatric conditions. Both adults and adolescents receive age-appropriate, specialized treatment, reflecting the practice’s commitment to a lifespan approach to mental health.

Expanding Access to Care

Contemporary Care maintains licensure in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Arizona, Massachusetts, California, Florida, and Indiana, offering both in-person and telehealth services. The Naples location extends this reach, combining local accessibility with the convenience of virtual care.

Insurance acceptance includes most major carriers and Medicare, supported by billing specialists who guide patients through authorizations and benefits. For those without coverage, self-pay options and flexible payment plans are available. This commitment ensures that financial barriers do not prevent patients from receiving high-quality mental healthcare.

Clinical Team Excellence

The Naples team includes board-certified psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and licensed clinical social workers trained at leading institutions such as Harvard, Columbia, Yale, and Mount Sinai. This academic foundation equips providers with expertise in psychiatric diagnosis, psychopharmacology, and evidence-based treatment modalities.

Beyond credentials, the practice prioritizes compassion and patient-centered care. Providers are trained in Contemporary Care’s protocols and quality standards, ensuring that every patient benefits from both clinical excellence and genuine empathy.

Commitment to Innovation

As the nation’s leading provider of TMS and ketamine therapy, Contemporary Care is recognized for its innovation and superior treatment outcomes. The Naples center features multiple TMS units, reducing wait times for patients undergoing this time-intensive therapy, and dedicated Spravato administration suites designed for comfort, safety, and monitored care.

Telehealth platforms extend these services beyond the physical office, supporting patients throughout Florida and other licensed states. Secure, high-definition video technology ensures privacy while maintaining clinical quality.

Dr. Tarique Perera, Founder and Clinical Director, is a pioneer in interventional psychiatry. He authored national guidelines for TMS therapy, served as founding president of the Clinical TMS Society, and continues to advise on emerging treatments through leadership roles on pharmaceutical and medical device advisory boards. His expertise directly informs Contemporary Care’s protocols and patient outcomes.

Community Impact and Future Growth

Southwest Florida’s growing population and increasing demand for specialized psychiatric services make Naples a strategic location for expansion. The facility provides accessible mental healthcare for regional residents while serving as a referral center for complex cases.

The Naples opening also marks the beginning of Contemporary Care’s broader Florida expansion. Additional locations are planned to meet demand, supported by the practice’s established infrastructure and clinical leadership. By integrating psychiatric care, psychotherapy, and community support, Contemporary Care envisions building comprehensive mental health ecosystems that set new standards in accessibility and quality.

Appointments are now available at the Naples location. More information can be found on the practice’s website.

About Contemporary Care

Contemporary Care is a multi-state psychiatric practice specializing in evidence-based treatment for mental health conditions. With licensed providers across nine states, the organization delivers both in-person and telehealth services, including diagnostic evaluation, medication management, psychotherapy, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy, and Spravato treatment. Founded by Dr. Tarique Perera, Contemporary Care is committed to advancing interventional psychiatry, pioneering treatment protocols, and improving access to comprehensive mental healthcare.

