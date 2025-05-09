Notice of Data Breach

East Central Missouri Behavioral Health Services d/b/a Arthur Center Community Health

East Central Missouri Behavioral Health Services, d/b/a, Arthur Center Community Health (“Arthur Center”), is a healthcare service provider that experienced a cyber incident on September 2, 2024.

What Happened?

On September 2, 2024, Arthur Center discovered unauthorized activity in its network. Upon discovery, Arthur Center took immediate action to investigate the incident and retained cybersecurity specialists, including retaining an independent IT forensic firm. After a thorough investigation, Arthur Center learned that an unauthorized actor gained access to its systems between August 20, 2024 and September 17, 2024. On March 25, 2025, after a detailed review of the data involved, it was determined that protected health and personal information were acquired.

What Information Was Involved?

The information that was involved will not be the same for every individual and may include contact information (such as first and last name, address, phone number, and email), date of birth, and one or more of the following: driver’s license, medical diagnosis or condition, prescription information, patient account numbers, billing and/or claim information, Social Security numbers, provider information, and health insurance information. Notifications are being mailed out on a rolling basis.

What Is ECMBHS Doing :

Arthur Center reported the incident to law enforcement and the Department of Health and Human Services with the Office of Civil Rights.

Individuals who had their personal or protected health information involved will receive a notice in the mail. Individuals whose Social Security numbers were involved will receive an offer to access Single Bureau Credit Monitoring services free of charge. These services provide persons with alerts from the date of enrollment when changes occur to your credit file. In addition, a dedicated call center team will be available to provide support services and address inquiries concerning the incident, credit monitoring, identity protection services, and proactive fraud assistance to help with any questions individuals might have.

These services will be provided by Cyberscout, a TransUnion company, specializing in fraud assistance and remediation services.

What You Can Do:

To enroll in credit monitoring services, eligible individuals whose information was involved may call Arthur Center’s response hotline at 1-833-998-9728 and ask to enroll.

As a general matter, individuals should remain vigilant by reviewing credit reports, financial account statements, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. We also remind everyone that they are entitled to one free credit report annually from the each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228.

Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps they can take to protect personal information by contacting the credit reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), or your state Attorney General. The FTC also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. The FTC may be reached at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

For More Information

For questions concerning the Notice of Data Breach, dated May 9, 2025, individuals can access Arthur Center’s frequently asked questions and additional resources here: https://arthurcenter.com/notice-data-breach/. Individuals may also contact Arthur Center’s dedicated response center at 1-833-998-9728 or contact Questions@arthurcenter.com.

Contact Information

Brock Lough

CEO

questions@arthurcenter.com

1-833-998-9728

SOURCE: Kennedys CMK, LLP

