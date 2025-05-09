CCL Industries Announces 2025 Annual and Special Shareholders’ Meeting Results

CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A)(TSX:CCL.B) (the “Company” or “CCL”), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced voting results from its 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held May 8, 2025 (the “Meeting”). A total of 11,471,010 Class A voting shares, or 97.66% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Class A voting shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. All matters put forth at the Meeting, including the election of nine (9) directors; the appointment of auditor of the Company and authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration of such auditor; and the amendment to the Company’s Performance Stock Unit Plan (the “PSU Plan”) to increase the number of Class B non-voting shares reserved and available for issuance by 1,400,000 Class B non-voting shares, and the ratification of 946,188 Performance Stock Units previously granted and currently outstanding under the PSU Plan, were approved as detailed in the Company’s filing on www.sedarplus.ca.

Each of the director nominees proposed by the Company, was elected as a director of CCL Industries Inc. as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Angella V. Alexander 11,470,510 99.997 300 0.003 Andrew M. Butler 11,470,210 99.995 600 0.005 Linda G. Cash 11,470,810 100.000 0 0.000 Andrea E. Daly 11,470,110 99.994 700 0.006 Donald G. Lang 11,469,730 99.991 1,080 0.009 Erin M. Lang 11,470,410 99.997 400 0.003 Geoffrey T. Martin 11,470,510 99.997 300 0.003 Thomas C. Peddie 11,466,910 99.966 3,900 0.034 Claude Tessier 11,469,210 99.986 1,600 0.014

For more information on CCL, visit – www.cclind.com or contact:

Sean Washchuk

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

416-756-8526

Business Description

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 26,300 people operating 213 production facilities in 42 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world’s largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world’s largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

SOURCE: CCL Industries Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire