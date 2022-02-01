Northern Trust Adds Mobile Access to Front Office Solutions Platform

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#assetmanagement–Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced it has expanded accessibility to its Front Office Solutions platform for asset owners and other institutional investors with a new mobile application for Android and iOS users.

Asset owners increasingly seek platforms that can deliver functionality in flexible ways. The Front Office Solutions mobile application enables clients to seamlessly access the information they need, wherever they are. The new mobile application provides a user-friendly interface, intuitive navigation, and robust filtering options to help clients stay organized and informed while on the go.

“Allocators are seeking ways to optimize the time they spend managing their research process on the road,” said John Turney, head of Front Office Solutions. “With our new mobile application, we are committed to providing clients with faster access to the information they need to improve their decision efficiency.”

Front Office Solutions directly solves the challenges of busy clients who are seeking on-demand access to their documents, research management, and manager relationship functionality. The mobile application seamlessly allows clients to search for files and notes with flexible filtering options. In addition, it allows clients to add notes on the go with the option to save file attachments so that information can be captured wherever and whenever clients choose.

Front Office Solutions will continue to add functionality in the new app through planned future releases. “Our clients’ priorities remain at the center of our development. As we continue to build out the mobile application, we will keep iterating with their input,” Turney said.

The mobile application is available on the Apple App store for iOS devices and Google Play for Android devices.

Front Office Solutions is an integrated, cloud-based service investment lifecycle platform that enables investment offices to view and analyze portfolio and investment information across all asset classes in a unified framework. It serves complex asset owners including foundations, endowments, family offices, pensions and outsourced chief investment officers (OCIOs) with the data they need, in the format they need it, enabling them to make informed decisions and optimize performance.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

