Emagine Solutions Technology Adds Wellness Coaching to Journey Pregnancy App

Service offers individualized support from a certified expert, assisting users across their entire pregnancy journey

TUCSON, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maternal healthcare tech innovator Emagine Solutions Technology announces the launch of its new wellness coaching service, an expansion of its free Journey Pregnancy App. The service enables you to meet virtually with a certified pregnancy wellness coach who, aided by the app, follows along with your health trends and vitals, from the start of your pregnancy through postpartum recovery.

A prize-winning alumnus of Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition Program, Emagine’s mission is to address the maternal health crisis with remote patient monitoring technology designed to improve care. Its coaching service adds greater resources amid reports that the U.S. has the highest maternal mortality in the developed world, poor OB-GYN access and increasing maternal healthcare disparities within communities of color.

“Especially now, pregnant people want and need more support,” says Emagine Co-founder and CEO Courtney Williams. “It’s one thing to track your information but it’s another if your provider or a pregnancy coach is following along with you. Our app and new coaching service give users peace of mind or the information to advocate for themselves during this particularly crucial time.”

Using the service is simple – after downloading the app, users can choose a plan that determines the length and amount of sessions. Each coach is certified in Perinatal Mental Health or similar, and is a Medical Assistant or Nurse Practitioner with 5+ years experience in maternal health. This training allows them to fill a variety of needs regarding mental and physical health, nutrition, exercise and beyond.

Note: Coaches can not give medical advice or diagnosis.

Emagine also takes great care to make sure that user pregnancy data is protected – using HIPAA compliant standards and protocols as well as various rigorous security measures and practices.

While the app and its tracking resources are free, a wellness coaching subscription ranges from $99/month to $299/month. Customers can use their HSA or FSA to pay for subscriptions and Emagine plans to offer periodic discounts.

The Journey Pregnancy App is available at Apple’s App Store and Google Play. For more, visit thejourney.health.

About Emagine Solutions Technology

An award-winning healthcare technology company, Emagine offers handheld ultrasound tech and remote patient monitoring software, providing a new level of care to improve maternal health outcomes. For more, visit emaginest.com.

