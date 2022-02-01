Northern Gateway Films and Assimilate Create Christmas Magic

postPerspective, (https://postperspective.com/) has a great Q&A with Andrew Scholotiuk and Jenica Sitter from Northern Gateway Films discussing their post production on the holiday movie Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade, using virtual production and Assimilate’s Live FX software.

Live FX is a media server in a box. It can play back 2D and 2.5D content at any resolution or frame rate to any sized LED wall from a single machine. It supports camera tracking, projection mapping, image-based lighting and much more. Native implementation of Notch Blocks and the USD file format allow to use Live FX with 3D environments as well – but it doesn’t stop there! Through Live Link connection and GPU texture sharing, Live FX can also be combined with Unreal Engine and Unity. Live FX’s extensive grading and compositing features enable users to quickly implement DoP feedback in real time and even allow for set extensions beyond the physical LED wall.

