Nordic’s No. 1-ranked performance areas reflect provider-client confidence in EHR optimization, clinician adoption, managed application services, production reliability, revenue-cycle workflow improvement, data and AI governance, and measurable benefits accountability

Black Book Market Research LLC today announced that Nordic Consulting ranked No. 1 overall in the 2026 Black Book benchmark of Healthcare IT Consulting & Advisory Services: USA – EHR Optimization, Workflow Redesign and Selective Implementation.

The ranking reflects Black Book’s Q2 2026 client-scoring cycle of 620 qualified provider-side executive respondents representing 145 provider organizations with direct exposure to implemented EHR optimization, workflow redesign, stabilization or selective implementation projects. The scorecard evaluated 20 consulting and advisory firms across 18 qualitative performance indicators using a 0-to-10 scoring convention for comparative project satisfaction, workflow fit, implementation confidence and outcome credibility.

Nordic achieved a 9.71 overall Q1-Q18 mean score, the highest score in the benchmark. The firm led or tied for No. 1 on seven KPIs, with top-ranked performance concentrated in areas directly tied to EHR value realization, post-live accountability and measurable provider outcomes.

“Nordic’s 2026 scorecard is outstanding because provider clients scored the firm highly where EHR advisory performance is hardest to simulate: platform breadth, clinician adoption, post-live accountability, production reliability, revenue-cycle workflow, data governance and transparent benefits proof,” said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research.

“Black Book’s role is not to endorse an EHR vendor, consulting vendor or market narrative; it is to report direct client scoring from verified project exposure. Nordic’s direction aligns strongly with the 2027 provider market: serve organizations across all major EHR vendor ecosystems with integrity, keep optimization tied to measurable clinical, operational and financial deliverables, and remain accountable beyond go-live.”

Nordic’s No. 1 KPI Performance

Nordic’s seven No. 1 or tied No. 1 KPI results show strength across the full EHR advisory lifecycle, from optimization and clinician adoption to application support, production reliability, revenue-cycle workflow, data governance and benefits proof.

Black Book No. 1 KPI Area Nordic Score Position Performance Context Q1: EHR optimization breadth and platform fluency 9.75 No. 1 Reflects Nordic’s ability to support complex EHR environments and convert platform knowledge into practical optimization priorities. Q4: Clinician experience, burden reduction and adoption 9.90 No. 1 Indicates strong provider-client confidence in Nordic’s work improving usability, reducing workflow friction and supporting clinical adoption. Q12: Application managed services and analyst capacity 9.83 No. 1 Shows Nordic’s strength in sustaining EHR performance through managed services, analyst support and application operations capacity. Q13: Defect burn-down, release management and production reliability 9.85 Tied for No. 1 Demonstrates client confidence in Nordic’s production discipline, issue resolution, release control and operational reliability. Q15: Patient access, referral, authorization and denials workflow optimization 9.60 No. 1 Highlights Nordic’s expertise connecting EHR optimization to access, referrals, authorizations and denials performance. Q17: Data quality, interoperability, analytics, AI and automation governance 9.80 No. 1 Positions Nordic strongly in data reliability, interoperability usability, analytics adoption and governed AI or automation enablement. Q18: Trust, accountability, transparency and benefits proof 9.85 No. 1 Reflects buyer-trust performance, including claims accuracy, transparency, issue ownership, remediation and measurable benefits proof.

Nordic scored 9.44 or higher on every KPI, ranked top three on 17 of 18 KPIs, and ranked No. 1 or tied for No. 1 on seven KPIs.

Black Book’s scoring guardrails excluded prospect-only evaluations, non-implemented advisory work, marketing impressions, consultant-selected references without project governance exposure and vendor marketing claims. Rankings are based on direct, project-verified user response data.

About the Black Book EHR Advisory Services Scorecard

Black Book defines this category as consulting and advisory work that improves, stabilizes, redesigns, selectively implements, extends or supports provider EHR environments across clinical, revenue-cycle, operational, data, interoperability and value-realization workstreams.

The 2026 scorecard uses 18 qualitative KPIs grouped across EHR optimization and clinical workflow redesign; selective implementation, consolidation and go-live readiness; post-live stabilization and application support; revenue-cycle and clinical-financial workflow optimization; data, interoperability, analytics, AI and automation governance; and trust, accountability, transparency and benefits proof.

Black Book’s ranking reflects client-reported scoring from the stated respondent frame and does not use sponsorship, event participation, external awards, vendor partnerships or marketing claims as scoring inputs.

About Black Book Market Research LLC

Black Book Market Research LLC conducts independent healthcare technology research, client experience polling and vendor performance benchmarking across healthcare software, services and advisory markets. Black Book rankings are based on validated user feedback and KPI-centered scoring designed to help healthcare buyers, providers, payers, investors and industry leaders evaluate technology and service partners using direct client experience data.

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Black Book Market Research LLC

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SOURCE: Black Book Market Research LLC

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