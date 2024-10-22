Nominations Open for the 2026 McGraw Hill Pathfinder Award Honoring Innovative Educators

Fourth annual McGraw Hill Pathfinder Award will recognize three educators across preK-12, higher education and post-graduate education

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McGraw Hill, Inc. (“McGraw Hill”), a leading global provider of education solutions for preK-12, higher education and professional learning, is now accepting nominations for the McGraw Hill Pathfinder Award Class of 2026.









Now in its fourth year, the McGraw Hill Pathfinder Award honors innovative educators across preK–12, higher education and post-graduate education who have helped learners discover their unique paths to success.

Each McGraw Hill Pathfinder Award recipient receives a $5,000 cash prize in addition to a Professional Learning Consultation from CAST, a learning design, research and professional services organization that seeks to make learning more inclusive to all.

“The McGraw Hill Pathfinder Award provides an opportunity to shine a spotlight on educators who are shaping the future of learning,” said Simon Allen, McGraw Hill CEO. “Every year, we see incredible examples of how educators are finding new ways to connect, engage and inspire their students. We can’t wait to see the impressive stories offered by this year’s nominations and are looking forward to giving them the recognition they deserve.”

Three new honorees will be selected for breaking ground in their approach to teaching, thinking outside the box to help students succeed and for contributions that achieved positive learning outcomes for their students.

That spirit was reflected among last year’s winners, including Farah Bennani, PhD, dean of math, science and engineering at Elgin Community College in Elgin, IL, who was recognized for eliminating barriers to hands-on scientific exploration by incorporating emerging technologies – like augmented reality and artificial intelligence – into the classroom.

“I believe innovation is the cornerstone of the future of education, as it empowers us to anticipate and address the ever-changing needs of students while meeting the complexities of a rapidly evolving world,” said Bennani. “The McGraw Hill Pathfinder Award ensures innovation in education does not go unnoticed, while inspiring all educators to continue to push the boundaries.”

Nominating an educator

Educators can nominate themselves or be nominated by another educator, administrator, student, family member or friend. To nominate, simply provide a short explanation describing how the educator has demonstrated innovation and inventiveness in their approach to teaching. An optional video or photo may be included to further illustrate their impact.

Nominations will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 13, 2026, with winners being announced in May 2026. Educators are not required to be a McGraw Hill customer.

For more information and to nominate an educator, visit: mheducation.com/pathfinder-awards.

