Falcon’s Beyond and CD PROJEKT RED to Create Cyberpunk 2077 Concepts for Themed Experience Market

Worldwide Agreement to Develop Location Based Entertainment (LBE) Concepts

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBYD) (“Falcon’s Beyond”, “Falcon’s” or the “Company”), a visionary leader in innovative and immersive storytelling and CD PROJEKT RED, the video game development studio known for critically acclaimed The Witcher series of games and the best-selling Cyberpunk 2077 are excited to announce an agreement with Falcon’s to create defined concepts for Cyberpunk 2077 themed venues.





“We’re honored to be selected by CD PROJEKT RED to develop experiential entertainment concepts to expand the world of Cyberpunk 2077. Our design expertise combined with CD PROJEKT RED’S already immersive world-building is a unique and thrilling combination,” said Cecil D. Magpuri, CEO of Falcon’s Beyond.

Falcon’s is currently appointed as CD PROJEKT RED’s worldwide partner for all LBE activations and is in development on themed entertainment concepts as well as actively exploring a variety of possibilities, locations, and partnerships necessary to develop the proposed first ever Cyberpunk 2077 immersive experience.

About Falcon’s Beyond

Falcon’s Beyond is a visionary innovator in immersive storytelling, sitting at the intersection of three potential high growth business opportunities: content, technology, and experiences. Falcon’s Beyond propels intellectual property (IP) activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units:

Falcon’s Creative Group (“FCG”) creates master plans, designs attractions and experiential entertainment, and produces content, interactives and software.

(“FCG”) creates master plans, designs attractions and experiential entertainment, and produces content, interactives and software. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations (“FBD”) develops a diverse range of entertainment experiences using both Falcon’s Beyond owned and third party licensed intellectual property, spanning location-based entertainment, dining, and retail.

(“FBD”) develops a diverse range of entertainment experiences using both Falcon’s Beyond owned and third party licensed intellectual property, spanning location-based entertainment, dining, and retail. Falcon’s Beyond Brands (“FBB”) endeavors to bring brands and intellectual property to life through animation, movies, licensing and merchandising, gaming as well as ride and technology sales.

Falcon’s Beyond also invents immersive rides, attractions and technologies for entertainment destinations around the world.

FALCON’S BEYOND and its related trademarks are owned by Falcon’s Beyond.

Falcon’s Beyond is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. Learn more at falconsbeyond.com.

About CD PROJEKT RED

CD PROJEKT RED is a video game development studio founded in 2002. Its flagship titles include the futuristic role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 and its spy thriller expansion Phantom Liberty, alongside The Witcher series of games including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its two expansions. CD PROJEKT RED also created the award-winning Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, set in the same universe as the game. Together with GOG, a game store offering hand-picked titles for PC and Mac, CD PROJEKT RED is part of the CD PROJEKT Group. CD PROJEKT S.A. is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLOPTTC00011).

Contacts

Media Relations:



Toni Caracciolo



tcaracciolo@falconsbeyond.com