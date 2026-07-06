No Surprises: Peachy Keen A/C & Plumbing Confronts AC Repair Sticker Shock in Parkland With Upfront, Honest Pricing

As repair season peaks, the family-owned company commits to transparent quotes and “Quality Over a Quick Fix”

With AC repair calls climbing across South Florida this summer, Peachy Keen A/C & Plumbing is drawing a line on a problem many Parkland homeowners know too well: the surprise invoice. The family-owned company is reaffirming its commitment to upfront, honest pricing on every air conditioning repair .

Peak cooling season is also peak season for high-pressure sales tactics and unexpected charges. When a system fails in extreme heat, homeowners are at their most vulnerable and can feel pressured to approve costly work without a clear understanding of what they are paying for. Peachy Keen’s approach is built to remove that pressure: technicians diagnose the issue, present a clear price before any work begins and let the homeowner decide.

“Nobody should feel cornered into a repair because it is 95 degrees and they are desperate for relief,” said Jeffrey Orelove, CEO of Peachy Keen A/C & Plumbing. “We give you the price up front, in writing, before we pick up a wrench. If the number changes, it is because you asked for something different, not because we found a way to pad the bill.”

The company’s technicians are certified, highly trained and background-vetted, and Peachy Keen backs its work with a “Quality Over a Quick Fix” philosophy that prioritizes lasting solutions over short-term patches. For larger repairs or replacements, the company offers financing so cost does not force homeowners into a decision that does not serve them long term.

Orelove said transparency is not a marketing line for Peachy Keen but the foundation of how a local, family-owned company earns repeat business.

“We live and work in the same neighborhoods as our customers,” Orelove said. “You cannot build a reputation in Parkland by surprising people at the end of a job. We would rather have a customer for 20 years than a single oversized invoice.”

That philosophy extends to honest recommendations. Peachy Keen says its technicians will tell a homeowner when a simple repair will do, when maintenance is the smarter move and when an aging system has reached the point where replacement is the better investment, leaving the final decision in the customer’s hands.

Peachy Keen serves homeowners and businesses throughout Broward and South Palm Beach County, including Deerfield Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Delray Beach, Coral Springs, Parkland, Weston and surrounding areas, with 24/7 emergency availability.

Homeowners can request a transparent quote at callpeachykeen.com or by calling 954-947-8426.

About Peachy Keen A/C & Plumbing

Peachy Keen A/C, Plumbing & Heating is the “Perfect Pick for Comfort” – a local, family-owned premium home-services company serving homeowners and businesses across South Florida. Specializing in air conditioning, plumbing, heating, clean air, and water, the company delivers a concierge-style experience built around personalized scheduling, clear communication, and white-glove care. All technicians are certified, highly trained and background vetted, so their customers can rest assured they are in the best, safest hands. The company offers 24/7 emergency service, upfront pricing, and financing options. For more information, visit callpeachykeen.com or call 954-947-8426.

Media Contact: Kimberly Van Keuren, kvankeuren@callpeachykeen.com , (954) 419-4700

SOURCE: Peachy Keen

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire