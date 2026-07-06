Bottom Dollar Blinds Highlights Plantation Shutter Options Built for Houston’s Climate

Interior Shutters Suit Homes and Commercial Spaces

Bottom Dollar Blinds, a Houston-based provider of custom window treatments, is spotlighting its plantation shutter lineup, offering wood, faux wood and poly options engineered to hold up against the area’s heat and humidity while adding lasting style to homes and businesses.

The company sells plantation shutters directly to customers, cutting out middlemen to keep prices competitive. With more than 15 years of experience in the Houston market, Bottom Dollar Blinds pairs that pricing model with professional installation and same-day quotes.

Wood shutters remain a favorite among homeowners who want a traditional look. Crafted from timber, the shutters bring warmth and texture to a room while delivering durable light control and privacy. For buyers who prefer the appearance of wood with added resilience, the company’s faux wood shutters resist moisture and are built to avoid warping in humid conditions, holding their appearance with minimal upkeep.

“Houston’s humidity is tough on the wrong window treatments,” said Slade Miller, CEO of Bottom Dollar Blinds. “That’s why we walk every customer through the differences between wood, faux and poly. The goal isn’t to sell the most expensive option. It’s to put the right shutter in the right room so it looks great and lasts for years.”

Poly shutters, crafted from high-quality polymers, offer another durable choice for homeowners who prioritize low maintenance. Because they resist moisture, fading and warping, poly shutters are well suited for bathrooms, kitchens and other high-humidity spaces, and they clean up easily.

The company also offers interior plantation shutters, sometimes called California shutters, which install inside the window frame for a seamless look. Their adjustable louvers give homeowners precise control over light and privacy, while their insulation properties can contribute to a more comfortable indoor climate. Bottom Dollar Blinds notes that interior shutters work well in bedrooms, living spaces, kitchens and bathrooms, as well as in commercial settings such as offices, hotels and restaurants.

“We’ve spent 15 years earning trust one window at a time,” Miller said. “When customers see transparent pricing and a clean, professional install, they come back and they refer their neighbors. That’s the whole business.”

Bottom Dollar Blinds offers free estimates and serves homeowners and businesses throughout the Houston area. More information on the company’s plantation shutter offerings is available at https://www.bottomdollarblinds.com/houston-plantation-shutters/.

About Bottom Dollar Blinds

Bottom Dollar Blinds is a Houston-based home improvement and commercial solutions provider specializing in custom window treatments, including plantation blinds and business window tinting. With more than 15 years of experience, the company delivers solar, decorative and security window film solutions designed to improve privacy, comfort and energy efficiency. Serving businesses and homeowners across Houston, Bottom Dollar Blinds is known for its direct service approach, technical expertise and commitment to practical, high-value solutions.

Media Contact:

Slade Miller, CEO

832-971-7477

slademiller@bottomdollarblinds.com

SOURCE: Bottom Dollar Blinds

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire