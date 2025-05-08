Nixxy Appoints Mike Schmidt as CEO to Lead Telecom and AI Growth

Schmidt brings 20+ years of experience and M&A leadership to accelerate Nixxy’s telecom and AI transformation

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX), a publicly traded technology and communications company, today announced the appointment of Mike Schmidt as its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Schmidt brings over 20 years of leadership experience in telecommunications, data center infrastructure, and cloud technologies. He has a proven track record of leading corporate transformations and accelerating growth through strategic execution, operational discipline, and a clear focus on value creation.

Mr. Schmidt began his career as a founder of one of the first SaaS-based software companies serving the cable telecommunications industry. He went on to lead Uniserve Communications (TSX) as CEO, where he successfully restructured the business and returned it to profitability, positioning it as a national network and data center company. At Teliphone Navigata Westel, he directed M&A strategy, completing seven acquisitions in just 18 months and significantly expanding the company’s national and international service offerings.

As President of Urban Communications (TSX), Mr. Schmidt rebranded and scaled the company into Urbanfibre, Canada’s first provider of 1 Gb fiber-to-the-home service, where he ultimately delivered a successful shareholder exit. Throughout his career, he has consistently driven efficiency, optimized capital allocation, and implemented scalable, next-generation technologies. His ability to lead through complexity and deliver sustainable growth has earned him respect throughout the telecom and technology investment sectors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Schmidt as our new CEO,” said Evan Sohn, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nixxy, Inc. “His deep industry knowledge and data-driven approach to leadership make him the ideal executive to guide Nixxy through its next phase of transformation as we scale into a telecom and technology-focused business.”

In conjunction with this leadership transition, the Company also wishes to recognize the contributions of Miles Jennings, who has served as interim CEO. Mr. Jennings will transition to lead a division focused on AI-enabled career businesses as its dedicated President to help accelerate its growth and innovation roadmap as the Company prepares for its planned spin-off.

“I’m honored to join Nixxy at such a critical and exciting time,” said Mr. Schmidt. “The opportunity to help shape the company’s evolution into a modern telecom and AI-enabled technology platform is a challenge I welcome, and I look forward to working closely with the board, Miles, and the entire Nixxy team.”

His appointment signals a new chapter for Nixxy, as the company positions itself to capture a growing share of the AI-driven telecom and data infrastructure opportunity. An investor update outlining Q2 strategic progress, product roadmap, and financial outlook is expected later this quarter.

