CB Scientific, Inc. (CBSC) Announces Corporate Name Change to Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc.

Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBSC) (“CBSC” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and distributor of non-invasive ambulatory cardiac monitoring products, announced today that the Company’s name was changed to “Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc.” effective May 7, 2025, following completion of the review of the Company’s application to change its name by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and approval of the name change at the annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders held on March 14, 2024. The name change will not impact the Company’s current CBSC ticker symbol, nor will it affect the Company’s assigned CUSIP number, the unique nine-digit identification number assigned to financial securities in the United States and Canada.

“We believe the name Cardiac Biotech Solutions more accurately reflects our core mission of advancing heart health,” said Charles Martin, Chief Executive Officer of CBSC. “With FDA clearance now secured for our next-generation MyCardia AT event monitor, we are excited to move forward with a successful product launch in partnership with our established international distribution partners across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Macau.”

Additionally, the regulatory submission process for the MyCardia AT has resumed in collaboration with the Company’s Chinese manufacturing partner, Shenzhen Pump, and representatives from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China, progressing toward market clearance. Concurrently, regulatory submission has also begun in Canada through our distribution partner, Your Heart Protector Corp., aiming to secure market approval across the Canadian healthcare landscape.

The MyCardia AT cardiac event monitor is designed to enhance the remote cardiac monitoring experience with its lightweight, easy-to-wear form factor and flexible options for transmitting event recordings. The device seamlessly integrates with the AWS Cloud-based MyCardia portal, as well as the widely adopted MyCardia mobile applications for iOS and Android. This ensures a cohesive and optimized user experience across global markets via smartphones and the MyCardia app on Apple, Google, or WeChat platforms.

As additional new developments occur, Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc. plans to make timely announcements through press releases and regulatory filings to keep its shareholders, industry participants, and the public markets informed.

About Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc.

Cardiac Biotech Solutions, Inc., through its international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our electrocardiogram (EKG) devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms, as well as more accurate information for physicians.

