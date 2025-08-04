Nitor Partners Appoints SAP Veteran Klaus Fischer to Its Advisory Board

The former Head of SAP’s Center-of-Excellence will help enterprises unlock resilient, AI-ready procurement, supply-chain, and finance transformation with Nitor Partners.

Nitor Partners, the source-to-pay and finance transformation firm trusted by global enterprises for more than two decades, today announced that former global SAP executive, Klaus Fischer, has joined the company as Strategic Growth Advisor and member of its advisory board.

Elevating Customer Outcomes in the Era of AI

Fischer’s 35-year SAP career spans development, services, solution consulting, go-to-market, strategic sales and executive sponsorship for the most complex Fortune 100 procurement and supply chain transformations. He brings unparalleled insight into how leading procurement, supply-chain, and finance teams can harness SAP, the world’s #1 enterprise application and Business AI company, to run smarter, faster, and more sustainably.

At Nitor Partners, Fischer will advise teams and clients on:

Procurement & Supply-Chain Excellence: For three decades, Fischer has advised Fortune 100 CPOs, CSCOs and their teams at ExxonMobil, Dow, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, SLB, Moderna, Coca-Cola, Molson Coors and more to help them capture material cost savings, working capital gains, strengthen supply chain resilience, and accelerate innovation across the world’s most complex procurement and finance networks.

End-to-End SAP Mastery: As former head of SAP’s North America Center of Excellence responsible for all SAP solution areas, Fischer led a 180-person team of the top experts in the company to orchestrate best-in-class business processes and solutions to achieve significant business impact.

Accelerate Value Realization: As a trusted advisor, Fischer and his teams were recognized for their customer-first approach to guiding large-scale evaluation, selection, and adoption programs and ensure lasting performance and value realization long after go-live.

Future-Proof Operations: Fischer will help Nitor Partners teams mentor executives on building agile, risk-aware supply networks prepared for rapid market and technology shifts and lead in the era of agentic AI.

“Klaus has helped the brightest, most complex enterprises turn vision into material business impact,” said Jeff Clark, CEO of Nitor. “His expertise perfectly complements Nitor’s 20-year record of delivering value across sourcing, procurement, finance, and supply-chain programs.”

Fischer is excited to serve the Nitor Partners team and its clients in this capacity: “I’ve partnered with many services firms; Nitor’s reputation for excellence, depth of solution knowledge, and customer-first culture stands apart and is home to many of the best and brightest former SAP thought leaders I worked with over my career,” Fischer said. “Together, we will ensure that the best-run businesses, to borrow SAP’s own words, truly run smarter in the age of Business AI.”

About Nitor

Founded in 2003, Nitor earns customers-for-life by delivering and sustaining world-class finance and spend management solutions. Through differentiated offerings, strategic partnerships, and finance & spend expertise, Nitor is one of SAP’s fastest growing partners. Powered by a Center of Excellence, Nitor Sales, Delivery, and Lifecycle & Adoption Services professionals help global organizations develop finance and spend management strategies, deliver complex source-to-pay initiatives, optimize treasury and working capital platforms, and transform businesses. We owe our progress to a dedicated culture of humble, competent, caring teammates who do right by our customers and each other. www.nitorpartners.com

