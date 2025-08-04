Capstone Holding Corp. Accelerates Acquisition Strategy with Launch of Dedicated Corporate Development Team

Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS), a national building products distribution platform, today announced the formation of a dedicated Corporate Development team to accelerate its acquisition strategy and support long-term growth.

The newly established team will lead the sourcing, evaluation, and execution of strategic acquisitions across Capstone’s core and adjacent markets. Built with deep expertise in M&A, market mapping, and operational due diligence, the team strengthens Capstone’s ability to identify high-quality targets, move quickly, and maintain discipline as the platform scales.

“This is a natural next step in our evolution,” said Matt Lipman, CEO of Capstone Holding Corp. “We’ve demonstrated that our M&A model delivers results. Now, we’re investing in internal capabilities to execute faster, smarter, and at greater scale. Our new Corporate Development function adds the analytical firepower, industry knowledge, and deal experience to keep building momentum.”

The new team will allow Capstone to stay proactive in pursuing tuck-in acquisitions and geographic expansion, while ensuring that every deal aligns with the company’s financial and operational criteria.

Capstone has completed a series of successful acquisitions in recent years, including Heller’s Stone, Northeast Masonry, and the stone division of HHT – expanding the Instone platform to 31 states. The company targets businesses with strong local relationships, high service quality, and clear opportunities to benefit from Capstone’s scale and proprietary brand portfolio.

“We have a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities, especially among founder-led businesses in fast-growing regions,” said Lipman. “With this team in place, we’re well-positioned to move with speed and precision, and to keep delivering on the strategy our investors believe in.”

About Capstone Holding Corp.

Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CAPS) is a diversified platform of building products businesses focused on distribution, brand ownership, and acquisition. Through its Instone subsidiary, Capstone serves 31 U.S. states, offering proprietary stone veneer, hardscape materials, and modular masonry systems. The company’s strategy combines disciplined M&A, operational efficiency, and a growing portfolio of owned brands to build a scalable and durable platform.

