Nikon ATX Pops Up in Austin This March

Nikon is Bringing its Innovative Energy to Austin, Inviting Creatives to Dive into Hands-on Photo Experiences, Learn from Leading Photographers, and be Inspired by the Vibrancy of the City

Nikon is heading to Austin, Texas with a free, immersive, multi-day experience featuring its latest mirrorless cameras, acclaimed creators and a dynamic lineup of hands-on photo and video opportunities. From Thursday, March 12 through Wednesday, March 18, 2026, Nikon ATX-located at 918 Congress Ave-will welcome festivalgoers and creatives of all levels to take their best shot, and test out cutting-edge Nikon gear, capture content and collaborate with fellow storytellers.

Nikon will be joining in on the creativity celebrated throughout the ongoing festival, empowering guests to experience its exciting new technologies and explore beyond the boundaries of their imagination. The Nikon ATX interactive space will showcase the Nikon Z5II and Nikon Z6III, as well as the Nikon ZR, the company’s first cinema camera developed with RED. Nikon team members, tech experts and professional creators will be on hand to answer questions and guide users through the lineup of available cameras and lenses.

“Located at the crossroads of culture and innovation, Austin during the festival is the perfect time and place to engage with talented creators and visual storytellers,” said Kristen Pritchett, Marketing Events & Experiential Manager at Nikon. “We can’t wait to welcome creators from near and far into Nikon ATX and experience all of their originality and inspired content.”

Professional Nikon creators, including Brandon Woelfel, Tina Sokolovskaya, Danny Batista and more, will be leading immersive photo and video workshops, inviting attendees to capture all the creativity of Austin and its unrivaled energy throughout SXSW. Themed events will be inspired by vintage-style black-and-white photo sessions as well as chic fashion photography, and participants can play with lighting techniques or step in front of the lens for live portrait sessions.

Nikon partners, including Precision Camera Video, SanDisk, SmallRig, and The Tiffen Company will also be on-site to provide insider tips and help aspiring photographers level up their imagery and frame the city like a pro.

All events are free and open to the public, with registration required for camera trials and guided opportunities. Visitors are otherwise welcome to explore the showcase at their leisure. For additional details about Nikon ATX and to register for any of the events at the pop-up, please visit the Eventbrite page here: Nikon ATX by Street Factory Media | Eventbrite.

For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the vast collection of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire line of Z series cameras, please visit www.nikonusa.com

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web’s most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Instagram, TikTok, Threads, YouTube, Facebook and X.

