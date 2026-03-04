GridAI Technologies Corp. Identifies Amp Z as Previously Announced Stealth Hyperscaler AI Data Center Developer

GridAI software platform to orchestrate power across Amp Z’s Planned Portfolio of 5GW+ of AI Data Center Campuses

GridAI Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:GRDX) (“GridAI” or the “Company”) today announced Amp Z (“Amp Z”) as the previously disclosed stealth-mode hyperscaler artificial intelligence (AI) data-center developer referenced in the Company’s November 2025 Letter of Intent announcement.

Today’s announcement provides additional clarity regarding the previously disclosed relationship and expands upon the strategic scope of the collaboration, as the parties continue their progress toward commercial agreement in the near term.

Amp Z is a rapidly growing developer of integrated energy and AI infrastructure projects targeting hyperscale, neo-cloud, and enterprise tenants.

Expanding a Previously Announced Strategic Relationship

As first disclosed in November 2025, GridAI entered into an LOI to provide energy orchestration services for a stealth hyperscale AI infrastructure developer. Under the LOI, GridAI is expected to serve as the energy orchestration and optimization platform across Amp Z’s planned portfolio of AI data center campuses, expected to be 5GW+ over the next 5-10 years across multiple campuses in North America.

GridAI’s role centers on coordinating onsite and grid-connected energy resources – including battery energy storage, on-site and distributed generation, renewable integration, and grid interconnection – into a unified operating system designed to help data centers accelerate speed-to-power, operate more reliably, and optimize cost and carbon at scale.

Amp Z’s development strategy focuses on delivering GW-scale, powered turnkey campuses designed for blue-chip hyperscale AI compute tenants, addressing rapidly growing integrated power and digital infrastructure demand driven by AI workloads.

Aligning AI Growth with National Energy Policy Direction

The collaboration reflects emerging U.S. federal policy priorities encouraging large new electricity consumers – particularly AI data centers – to deploy onsite, tenant-funded energy infrastructure that accelerates development while protecting utility ratepayers.

GridAI’s orchestration platform is designed to enable privately financed data center campuses to operate as responsible grid participants, allowing facilities to participate in demand response and load flexibility programs that reduce peak system stress and support broader consumer affordability. By coordinating onsite generation, grid power, battery storage, and market participation, GridAI helps ensure new AI data center campuses contribute positively to grid stability rather than adding unmanaged and costly load growth.

Creating Long-Term Operating Revenue

Consistent with the Company’s previously communicated business strategy, GridAI’s engagement with Amp Z will generate recurring operating revenue tied to the long-term performance and dispatchability of deployed campuses.

Rather than relying solely on one-time development activity, GridAI’s role continues throughout facility operations, with anticipated revenue streams beginning with ongoing software platform orchestration fees and also including energy performance optimization payments over the life of each data center campus.

This model positions GridAI as an ongoing operating partner supporting both infrastructure investors and hyperscale tenants.

Executive Commentary

Marshall Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of GridAI Corp., said, “Today’s announcement unveils the strategic relationship we first introduced last November. Amp Z represents the exact type of forward-thinking AI infrastructure developer our orchestration platform was built to support – one that recognizes power strategy is now central to world-class data center development.”

Noting recently announced federal policy relating to AI data center growth, Chapin further added, “As AI demand accelerates, policymakers and electric grid operators increasingly expect hyperscale growth to be paired with privately funded energy solutions that protect the average consumer. GridAI provides the orchestration layer that allows these campuses to scale quickly while operating as good corporate citizens in the modern electric grid.”

GridAI Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:GRDX). GridAI’s energy orchestration platform is designed to accelerate deployment of power-intensive AI data centers. The Company integrates distributed energy resources, storage, and grid participation strategies into a unified operating platform that improves reliability, lowers energy costs, and supports responsible infrastructure growth.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

