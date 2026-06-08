Most energy references are written from a distance. Belyakov wrote this one from the inside, drawing on a background in applied mathematics, thermal research, and global industry experience.

Energy transition gets talked about constantly. What it actually requires, the engineering, the economics, the trade-offs, is far harder to find explained properly in a single place. The 2019 book Sustainable Power Generation: Current Status, Future Challenges, and Perspectives is Belyakov’s answer to that gap. It was not written from a policy background or a think tank perspective. It came from someone who had spent years inside the technical and commercial realities of the energy sector.

The book spans ocean energy conversion, geothermal, bioenergy, solar, wind, hydro, nuclear, and thermal power. Electricity markets and environmental pressures are covered, too. You can pick it up through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Perlego, and OverDrive.

A lot of energy references either skip certain technologies entirely or give them two pages and move on. Nikolay Belyakov takes a different approach. Nuclear gets real space. So does geothermal, and so does ocean energy conversion, two areas that tend to disappear in comparable volumes. Wind and solar are treated separately with their own technical profiles, cost structures, and grid roles. Many published references collapse all of that into a single renewables chapter. This book does not.

The electricity market sections are worth mentioning separately. Plenty of engineers and researchers know generation technology well, but have less familiarity with how power gets priced and traded. Those chapters fill that gap without asking readers to come in with an economics background.

Nikolay Belyakov is not pushing any particular version of the energy future here. The book shows what the data says and where the constraints are. No argument is being made. Readers draw their own conclusions. Given how much advocacy surrounds this topic from every direction, that is more useful than it might sound.

ISBN 978-0-12-817012-0.

Nikolay Belyakov’s path into energy writing started in mathematics, not communications. He studied applied mathematics at Bauman Moscow State Technical University, then moved into research at Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University. His focus there was heat transfer in systems of solids with imperfect contact between them. Technical, detailed work that does not make headlines but builds real understanding of how thermal systems actually behave. That research produced his 2012 dissertation and a foundation that shows up clearly in the book’s treatment of thermal generation.

Business education at the University of St. Gallen came next, followed by years in industry. At GE, he worked across sales, project management, customer evaluation, and engineering in energy and industrial settings. At Hilti, things shifted toward business development in thermal and renewable power, working across different international markets. These days, he is at SIBUR, which is one of the bigger petrochemical operations in Russia. His work there covers a mix of things: projects, digitalisation, sales and marketing, and sustainability, some of which tie into recycled materials.

The REN21 Global Status Report is not something most people get mentioned in even once. Belyakov appeared in it in 2017, then again in 2018, 2019, and 2021. Governments and energy institutions actually use that report. Four appearances across five years say something about how seriously his work has been taken in the field.

If you want to look up his research record, profiles are listed on Google Scholar and ResearchGate. His ORCID is 0009-0009-7529-7877.

Media Contact:

Nikolay Belyako

niko@nikolaybelyakov.com

https://nikolaybelyakov.com/

SOURCE: Nikolay Belyakov

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