Nika Widanage: The Hidden Tax Risks Facing Australians Living Across Borders

Managing Partner of AIM S Australia Pty Ltd, Nika Widanage, FCPA says residency uncertainty, foreign income, Australian assets, and overdue tax returns are becoming major issues for internationally mobile Australians.

“Cross-border tax risk rarely emerges all at once. In many cases, it builds quietly over time through residency uncertainty, foreign income, Australian assets, and delayed lodgements,” Widanage notes.

As more Australians live, work, and invest across multiple jurisdictions, cross-border tax complexity is becoming an increasingly significant issue for expatriates, non-residents, and returning residents.

What may appear straightforward at a personal level can become far more technical under Australian tax law. An individual may move overseas, continue earning income abroad, retain property in Australia, hold offshore investments, or later return after several years away, only to discover that their Australian tax position depends on a detailed review of multiple factual and legal issues.

According to Widanage, many internationally mobile Australians underestimate how easily compliance risks can accumulate over time.

“Many people assume that once they leave Australia, their tax obligations here either end or become simple,” she explains. “In reality, the position often depends on a detailed assessment of residency, the type of income involved, the assets held, and the facts relevant to each income year.”

International Mobility Has Made Tax Outcomes More Complex

Global mobility is no longer limited to multinational executives or high-net-worth taxpayers. Ordinary professionals, business owners, families, and investors now commonly have financial connections across more than one country.

An Australian living overseas may still receive rental income from Australian property, hold Australian shares, maintain bank accounts, earn foreign employment income, or make asset decisions with Australian tax consequences. Over time, these overlapping factors can produce a tax profile that is far more complex than anticipated.

In many cases, the difficulty does not arise from aggressive tax planning. It arises from the interaction of ordinary life events across borders.

“The misconception is that tax follows a simple common-sense narrative,” Widanage observes. “In cross-border matters, the law often requires a much more disciplined analysis than people expect.”

Residency Is Often the Foundation Issue

One of the most critical questions in cross-border tax matters is whether an individual is an Australian resident for tax purposes. This issue is central because it can influence whether worldwide income is assessable in Australia, how foreign income is treated, and how other tax rules may apply.

Residency is not determined solely by citizenship, migration status, or a simple count of days spent in one location. It requires a broader assessment of the individual’s facts and circumstances.

For Australians leaving the country, returning after time abroad, or maintaining ties across multiple jurisdictions, the residency question often shapes the entire tax outcome.

“If residency is approached casually, there is a real risk that every downstream conclusion becomes less reliable,” she says. “In technically complex files, residency often provides the architecture for the entire position.”

Overdue Tax Returns Are Often a Symptom of Deeper Uncertainty

A growing issue affecting Australians overseas is the accumulation of overdue tax returns. In many cases, this is not the result of deliberate avoidance, but of genuine uncertainty about what must be reported and whether lodgement is still required.

A taxpayer may delay action because they are unsure whether they remain an Australian tax resident, how foreign salary should be disclosed, whether overseas investments are relevant, or what to do with prior years that were never properly reviewed.

Over time, this uncertainty can turn into multiple unlodged returns, incomplete records, and increased compliance pressure.

“Overdue returns are often not the core problem,” Widanage adds. “They are a symptom of unresolved technical issues that need to be worked through in the correct sequence.”

A rushed approach is rarely the best solution.

“In cross-border tax matters, the right response is usually to establish the factual chronology first, identify the relevant years, and then work through the file methodically,” she emphasises. “The sequence of analysis matters.”

Australian Property and Other Assets Can Continue to Anchor Australian Tax Obligations

Many Australians living overseas assume that moving abroad severs most of their Australian tax exposure. That is not always correct, particularly where Australian assets are retained.

Australian rental property commonly gives rise to ongoing reporting obligations. If the property is later sold, further tax issues may arise, including capital gains tax consequences and withholding considerations depending on the circumstances.

Similarly, Australian-sourced investment income and other ongoing connections may continue to carry reporting consequences even after departure.

These issues can become especially complex where the taxpayer’s residency status changes over time or where ownership spans multiple years and jurisdictions.

Documentation Is Critical in Cross-Border Tax Matters

In domestic tax matters, documentation is important. In cross-border tax matters, it is often decisive.

Travel records, employment contracts, foreign tax assessments, bank statements, investment summaries, visa histories, property documents, and prior lodgements may all be relevant in establishing and supporting a taxpayer’s position.

Where multiple years are involved, consistency of evidence and chronology becomes essential.

“In cross-border files, documentation is not just administrative support,” she points out. “It is central to how the tax position is formed, reviewed, and supported.”

Why More Australians Are Seeking Specialist Cross-Border Tax Support

As more Australians build lives across borders, demand for tax practitioners experienced in expatriate tax, non-resident tax, foreign income reporting, and overdue lodgement matters is continuing to grow.

Most clients are not looking for aggressive outcomes. They are looking for clarity, structure, and confidence that their position has been reviewed properly.

“Most people simply want to understand where they stand, what their obligations are, what records are needed, and how to move forward correctly,” Widanage says. “A careful and evidence-based review at the outset can make a substantial difference.”

For internationally mobile Australians, that may be one of the most important lessons of all: tax complexity often builds gradually, and the earlier it is properly understood, the easier it is to manage.

About AIM S Australia

AIM S Australia Pty Ltd is a Melbourne-based CPA public practice assisting clients across Australia and internationally with complex Australian tax matters, including expatriate tax returns, overdue lodgements, residency analysis, foreign income reporting, and other cross-border tax compliance issues affecting Australians living or working internationally.

Contact

AIM S Australia Pty Ltd

Phone: 1300 112 467

Email: info@aimsaustralia.com.au

Website: www.aimsaustralia.com.au

SOURCE: AIM S Australia Pty Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire