Greene Concepts Honors the Life and Legacy of Chuck Norris and Shares Prior Be Water Video Message

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water™, today honors the life and legacy of Chuck Norris (March 10, 1940 – March 19, 2026), while sharing a previously recorded video message he provided to the Company in connection with its Be Water brand.

Mr. Norris, a widely recognized American martial artist, actor, and cultural figure, passed away on March 19, 2026, at the age of 86. Over the course of his life, he became known for his discipline, personal character, and contributions to the growth and visibility of martial arts in the United States.

In 2021, Mr. Norris recorded and shared a video message directly with Greene Concepts referencing Be Water. The Company is making this message available as part of its historical brand archive.

The video can be viewed here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIqnZtujTE0

This video is presented for historical and archival purposes.

Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc., stated,

“At the time I received this message, I had the opportunity to speak directly with Chuck Norris and his wife. It was a meaningful conversation, and we were honored by his willingness to engage with the Be Water brand. Chuck Norris represented discipline, strength, and integrity throughout his life and career, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations.”

Mr. Norris first gained national recognition through his achievements in martial arts competition before transitioning into film and television, where he starred in numerous action films and the long-running television series Walker, Texas Ranger. His influence extended beyond entertainment into fitness, personal development, and entrepreneurship.

Greene Concepts acknowledges Mr. Norris’ contributions to the martial arts community and the broader entertainment industry and extends its respect to his family and those impacted by his passing.

The Company is not affiliated with or endorsed by Mr. Norris or his estate.

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About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, Be Water™, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire