NextTrip Unveils Next-Generation Agentic AI-Powered Consumer Engagement Tools Across Global JOURNY Streaming Platforms

WATCH. SCAN. BOOK. GO. ecosystem integrates Agentic AI, dynamic packaging, and interactive overlays to convert travel inspiration into frictionless bookings

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) (“NextTrip,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a technology-forward media and travel company defining the intersection of Media and Travel, today announced the upcoming global rollout of its next-generation consumer engagement suite, including Agentic-AI, across its JOURNY streaming television properties and digital platforms.

To power this evolution, NextTrip is introducing JOURNYGO, its enhanced WATCH. SCAN. BOOK. GO. Ecosystem, which combines immersive video, proprietary overlay technology, dynamic packaging, and integrated Agentic-AI assistance, supported by live Travel Specialists when needed, to seamlessly move viewers from inspiration to confirmed travel bookings.

As streaming platforms reshape how consumers discover destinations and experiences, travel inspiration is increasingly beginning on the screen. What were once passive travel shows are rapidly becoming the starting point of the modern travel planning journey, where viewers move from watching a destination to actively exploring and planning trips in real time.

Yet despite the powerful influence of travel storytelling, the connection between content and commerce has historically remained fragmented. Streaming platforms excel at delivering compelling entertainment, while traditional online travel platforms focus primarily on transactions. The connective layer that allows viewers to seamlessly move from inspiration to exploration to booking within the same experience has largely remained untapped.

NextTrip believes this convergence represents one of the most important shifts in the travel ecosystem. Through its global travel network JOURNY, the Company is introducing an integrated platform designed to transform destination storytelling into interactive travel discovery, allowing viewers to move directly from watching a destination to exploring itineraries, hotels, and bookable experiences in just a few steps.

The Company is now launching initial deployments, with scaling across additional platforms and international markets throughout the year.

Built for the Modern Video-Driven Traveler

The rapid growth of streaming platforms and on-demand travel programming is reshaping how travelers discover and plan trips. Travel shows are no longer simply entertainment, they are increasingly becoming the first step in the travel planning journey, transforming inspiration into actionable travel decisions.

Research consistently shows that a majority of travelers have researched or booked a destination after seeing it featured on television or in film, highlighting the powerful role that immersive visual storytelling plays in influencing travel intent.

This evolving consumer behavior creates a powerful opportunity: integrating travel planning tools directly into the viewing experience. When viewers watch destination-driven programming, the ability to instantly explore itineraries, hotels, and bookable experiences removes the traditional friction between inspiration and action.

JOURNY sits at the center of this transformation.

As one of the largest global streaming travel networks, JOURNY combines curated travel programming with NextTrip’s integrated booking infrastructure to create a new type of travel discovery environment, one where storytelling, exploration, and trip planning exist within the same ecosystem.

With the recent acquisition of select GoUSA TV assets and expansion through KC Global Media across Southeast Asia, JOURNY is expected to reach more than 250 million connected TV devices worldwide.

Today, the JOURNY network features hundreds of hours of global destination programming, including documentaries, travel series, culinary features, and cultural storytelling, providing a deep and scalable content library designed to continuously inspire high-intent travelers.

Importantly, major platform operators, including YouTube leadership, have publicly noted that long-form video consistently delivers the highest conversion and purchase intent, reinforcing NextTrip’s premium storytelling strategy.

“With JOURNY, we are meeting travelers where inspiration actually happens, on the screen,” said John McMahon, Chief Operating Officer of NextTrip. “Our goal is to ensure that when viewers feel inspired by a destination, they can move seamlessly from that moment of trust and visual proof into a fully built, bookable itinerary.”

Enhancing the Core Platform

While the rollout introduces new Agentic-AI capabilities, NextTrip emphasized that AI is designed as an enhancement layer, not the center of the platform.

The foundation of WATCH. SCAN. BOOK. GO. remains:

Premium long-form travel content

Interactive engagement overlays

Proprietary NXT2.0 booking infrastructure

Dynamic packaging technology

Human travel expertise when desired

The Agentic-AI assistant operates within this ecosystem to help streamline trip assembly through conversational interaction.

Through the platform, travelers can:

Build complete itineraries in real time

Modify hotels, tours, and experiences instantly

Optimize trip components dynamically

View total package pricing update live

Complete bookings within a unified workflow

Unlike traditional travel planning, which often requires consumers to search across multiple sites and spend hours assembling a trip, NextTrip’s approach creates a more intelligent and efficient planning environment.

“We’re thoughtfully layering AI into an already powerful content-to-commerce foundation,” McMahon added. “This is about removing friction for the traveler while preserving the inspiration and trust that premium video delivers.”

Dynamic Packaging: From Screen to Suitcase

The JOURNY platform enables viewers to:

Watch destination-driven programming

Instantly replicate featured journeys

Customize every component of their trip

See real-time, fully bundled itinerary pricing

By integrating dynamic packaging directly into the premium video environment, NextTrip eliminates the traditional gap between travel inspiration and transaction.

“JOURNY Travel is designed to replicate what viewers are watching and allow them to experience it in real life,” McMahon said. “If you watch it, you can go. Travelers can instantly adjust their itinerary and see total pricing update seamlessly across the entire journey.”

Bundled itineraries may also unlock preferred and opaque pricing structures, often delivering more competitive total trip pricing compared to booking components separately.

Channel-Agnostic Advertising and Commerce Activation

The enhanced platform also expands NextTrip’s value proposition for destinations, hotel brands, and travel suppliers.

Importantly, the Company noted that its advertising and commerce solutions are channel-agnostic, enabling partners to activate campaigns across:

JOURNY streaming platforms

Connected TV Environment

Digital and social extensions

TravelMagazine.com and advisor channels

Through JOURNY’s connected ecosystem, partners can align premium video exposure with packaged, bookable itineraries and move beyond awareness campaigns toward measurable, transaction-driven engagement.

“For travel brands and destinations, this is more than advertising, it’s activation,” McMahon said. “We’re enabling partners to convert media exposure into measurable bookings within the same viewer journey, regardless of distribution channel.”

Advancing NextTrip’s Vertically Integrated Strategy

The global rollout of these next-generation tools further advances NextTrip’s strategy to build a fully connected travel ecosystem spanning:

Global streaming media (JOURNY)

Interactive engagement and overlays

Proprietary NXT2.0 booking infrastructure

Dynamic packaging technology

Agentic-AI assistance

Advisor enablement platforms

As the travel industry continues shifting toward video-led discovery, personalized planning, and bundled experiences, NextTrip believes its integrated model positions the Company at the center of the evolving travel commerce landscape.

About NextTrip

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) is a technology-forward travel and media company defining the intersection of media and travel. Through its owned media platforms, including JOURNY.tv and TravelMagazine.com, and its proprietary travel technology stack, NextTrip delivers an integrated inspiration-to-booking ecosystem that connects travel discovery directly to transaction and fulfillment. The Company operates a portfolio of travel brands and platforms, including Five Star Alliance, a global luxury hotel and resort booking platform; NXT2.0, its proprietary booking and payments engine; and TA Pipeline, a purpose-built group travel and meetings booking platform serving travel advisors, suppliers, and destination partners. Together, these assets enable frictionless booking across luxury FIT (Flexible Independent Travel), group travel, destination weddings, conferences, and concierge-managed experiences, supported by flexible payment options such as PayDlay. By owning both the inspiration layer through premium video-led storytelling and the transaction layer through integrated booking technology, NextTrip enables travelers to move seamlessly from discovery to booking, while providing destinations, brands, and travel partners with measurable engagement, demand generation, and conversion opportunities.

For more information, visit www.nexttrip.com and investors.nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company’s financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future activities are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend,” anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential(ly),” “continue,” “forecast,” “predict,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.

The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash resources, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors.

Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at https://www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

NextTrip, Inc

Richard Marshall

Director of Corporate Development

Richard.Marshall@nextTrip.com

MZ Group – MZ North America

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

949-491-8235

NTRP@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: NextTrip

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire