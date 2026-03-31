Matador Technologies Announces Launch of Bitcoin Yield Strategy with Galaxy and C-Suite Promotions

Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company“) (TSXV:MATA)(OTCQB:MATAF)(FSE:IU3), the Bitcoin Ecosystem Company, is pleased to announce the launch of a Bitcoin yield generation strategy in collaboration with Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (“Galaxy“), alongside the promotion of Geoff St. Clair to Chief Financial Officer, effective March 26, 2026.

Bitcoin Yield Generation Strategy

As part of its ongoing treasury management strategy, Matador has entered into an ISDA Agreement with Galaxy. Under the terms of this agreement, Matador intends to actively generate yield on its treasury holdings primarily through the systematic execution of covered calls, alongside other supplementary options and yield generation strategies facilitated by Galaxy. The Company is initiating this strategy with an allocation of up to 20 Bitcoin.

This initiative aligns seamlessly with Matador’s focus on driving long-term shareholder value while maintaining capital efficiency. By collaborating with Galaxy, an established leader in digital asset financial services, Matador aims to safely enhance its treasury returns while maintaining robust risk management, security, and liquidity for its core Bitcoin assets. This prudent approach allows the Company to maximize the utility of its balance sheet while remaining steadfast in its Bitcoin-first strategy.

Appointment of Geoff St. Clair

Mr. St. Clair succeeds Jing Peng, who has resigned from his role as Chief Financial Officer effective March 26, 2026. The Company wishes to express its sincere gratitude to Jing for his dedication and service. As CFO, Jing brought extensive experience in corporate finance and operations to Matador from his previous roles in investment banking and private equity, and the Company wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

Mr. St. Clair has served as Matador’s Vice President of Finance since the Company’s inception in November 2021. Having been an integral part of the executive team from the beginning, his appointment to Chief Financial Officer represents a natural progression of his leadership and responsibilities within the Company.

With a strong background in M&A, reverse-takeover transactions, initial public offerings, and treasury management, Mr. St. Clair has developed extensive operational and transaction experience in both traditional finance and emerging, high-growth markets. Throughout his career in emerging industries, he has driven growth through business development projects and overseen financial operations, including strategic financial planning, budgeting, forecasting, and risk management.

Media Contact:

Deven Soni

Chief Executive Officer

Email: deven@matador.network

Phone: 647-496-6282

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV:MATA, OTCQB:MATAF, FSE:IU3) is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador’s strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, with a focus on driving long-term shareholder value while maintaining capital efficiency.

Matador has recently proposed to expand its global footprint by entering into an agreement to invest in HODL Systems, one of India’s first digital asset treasury companies, securing up to a 24% ownership stake. This investment strengthens Matador’s position as a leading Bitcoin treasury company and underscores its commitment to the worldwide adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

With a Bitcoin-first strategy, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is shaping the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Visit us online at https://www.matador.network/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company’s treasury management strategy, receipt of regulatory approvals, and the launch of its mobile application as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of Bitcoin and/or US dollars, the pricing of such acquisitions and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Matador Technologies Inc.

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