NexTier Sets Operator Record of 348 Hours Continuous Pumping with Antero Resources

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (“Patterson-UTI”) today announced that its subsidiary, NexTier Completion Solutions (“NexTier”), set an Antero Resources Corporation (“Antero Resources,” or “Antero”) record for continuous hydraulic fracturing operations, achieving 348 hours of uninterrupted pumping. This record was achieved by NexTier on an Antero six-well pad in the Marcellus Shale, encompassing 240 stages and approximately 48,000 lateral feet, and was completed safely and incident-free.

Operational Excellence by NexTier Accelerates Well Delivery

The achievement was made possible by a shared commitment to operational performance. The “one-team” approach between NexTier and Antero was anchored by meticulous joint planning, disciplined on-site execution by NexTier’s Frac 18 crew, and 24/7 real-time support from the Houston-based PTEN Digital Performance Center. This combination of deep collaboration and process support was the key to maintaining continuous pumping operations.

“This record validates the operational model our teams have been advancing with leading operators like Antero,” said Ian Henkes, Senior Vice President of Operations, NexTier. “The deep alignment with our client, combined with the 24/7 support from our digital center, enabled our crew to execute with remarkable operating consistency while maintaining incident-free safety performance. We are pleased to raise the bar for excellence in completions.”

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of drilling and completion services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling services, integrated well completion services and directional drilling services in the United States, and specialized drill bit solutions in the United States, Middle East and many other regions around the world. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

Contact Information

Michael Sabella

Vice President, Investor Relations

(281) 885-7589

SOURCE: Patterson-UTI Energy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire