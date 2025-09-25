11 Company Presentations Today at The MicroCap Rodeo Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / The MicroCap Rodeo Conference is live today, featuring presentations from the CEOs and executive management teams of 11 dynamic microcap companies across a wide range of industries.

Investors will have the opportunity to hear directly from company leadership, explore growth strategies, and identify compelling stock ideas. Please see the schedule and links to access below.

Conference Schedule – Thursday, September 25, 2025 (All times ET):

9:30 AM

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

LCUT

Nasdaq

View presentation

10:00 AM

Nutribrand, Inc.

NTRB

Nasdaq

View Presentation

10:30 AM

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

ROOF.V

TSXV

View Presentation

11:00 AM

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.

OPTT

NYSE

View Presentation

11:30AM-12:15PM

Mark Malek

CIO, Siebert.NXT

“Outlook for Small Caps: Why Now, What Next, and Where to Look”

View Presentation

1:00 PM

Gevo, Inc.

GEVO

Nasdaq

View Presentation

1:30 PM

Tego Cyber Inc.

TGCB

OTC

View Presentation

2:00 PM

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

AYTU

Nasdaq

View Presentation

2:30 PM

Sally’s Apizza

Private

View Presentation

3:00 PM

TEN Holdings. Inc

XHLD

Nasdaq

View Presentation

3:30 PM

Xcyte Digital Corp.

XCYT.V

TSXV

View Presentation

4:00 PM

Sparta Commercial Services Inc.

SRCO

OTC

View Presentation

About The MicroCap Rodeo

The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are unique in that they are organized by money managers and investors, for money managers and investors. Each event brings together a carefully curated group of companies with institutional investors in an intimate and highly focused setting.

For more information and access to presentations, please visit:
info@microcaprodeo.com
www.microcaprodeo.com

SOURCE: MicroCap Rodeo

