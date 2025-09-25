11 Company Presentations Today at The MicroCap Rodeo Conference
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / The MicroCap Rodeo Conference is live today, featuring presentations from the CEOs and executive management teams of 11 dynamic microcap companies across a wide range of industries.
Investors will have the opportunity to hear directly from company leadership, explore growth strategies, and identify compelling stock ideas. Please see the schedule and links to access below.
Conference Schedule – Thursday, September 25, 2025 (All times ET):
|
9:30 AM
|
Lifetime Brands, Inc.
|
LCUT
|
Nasdaq
|
10:00 AM
|
Nutribrand, Inc.
|
NTRB
|
Nasdaq
|
10:30 AM
|
Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.
|
ROOF.V
|
TSXV
|
11:00 AM
|
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.
|
OPTT
|
NYSE
|
11:30AM-12:15PM
|
Mark Malek
|
CIO, Siebert.NXT
|
“Outlook for Small Caps: Why Now, What Next, and Where to Look”
|
1:00 PM
|
Gevo, Inc.
|
GEVO
|
Nasdaq
|
1:30 PM
|
Tego Cyber Inc.
|
TGCB
|
OTC
|
2:00 PM
|
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
|
AYTU
|
Nasdaq
|
2:30 PM
|
Sally’s Apizza
|
Private
|
3:00 PM
|
TEN Holdings. Inc
|
XHLD
|
Nasdaq
|
3:30 PM
|
Xcyte Digital Corp.
|
XCYT.V
|
TSXV
|
4:00 PM
|
Sparta Commercial Services Inc.
|
SRCO
|
OTC
About The MicroCap Rodeo
The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are unique in that they are organized by money managers and investors, for money managers and investors. Each event brings together a carefully curated group of companies with institutional investors in an intimate and highly focused setting.
For more information and access to presentations, please visit:
www.microcaprodeo.com
