Nextech3D.ai’s Eventdex Platform Powers AI Matchmaking for the SBA’s CT Business Matchmaker Event Featuring Government Agencies and Major Prime Contractors

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) announces that its AI Eventdex platform has been selected to provide AI‑based matchmaking services for the 2026 CT Business Matchmaker, an established small‑business procurement and networking event. The event is hosted in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and takes place on March 5, 2026 at the Connecticut Convention Center . Nextech3d.ai’s AI‑Driven One‑on‑One Matchmaking is being deployed to enhance these meetings while helping strengthen national and regional supply chains, unlocking real procurement opportunities for businesses seeking to work with the government-the world’s largest buyer of goods and services.

About the CT Business Matchmaker

The CT Business Matchmaker is designed to connect small businesses with federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as major prime contractors such as Pratt & Whitney, General Dynamics Electric Boat, Sikorsky Lockheed Martin, and BAE Systems. The event features pre‑scheduled, 12‑minute one‑on‑one meetings that allow small businesses to present their capabilities directly to procurement representatives. In addition to matchmaking sessions, the event includes training workshops and a business expo with lenders, resource partners, and government organizations that support small‑business growth.

Watch AI Eventdex Video here

Eventdex: AI‑Based Scheduling and AI Match Management

Nextech3D.ai’s Eventdex platform will support the event’s one‑on‑one meeting scheduling process. The platform uses AI‑driven matching to help align small business suppliers with buyers based on various criteria, including:

Capability statements

Procurement requirements

Certifications

Industry alignment

Business readiness indicators

The platform is intended to support more structured and relevant supplier-buyer meeting schedules for the event.

CEO Commentary

“We appreciate the opportunity to support the SBA and its esteemed partners for the 2026 CT Business Matchmaker,” said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. “The event provides an important forum for small businesses seeking to engage in federal, state, and prime contractor procurement. Our AI Eventdex platform is designed to assist organizers in managing complex scheduling requirements and facilitating efficient, AI‑based matchmaking.”

Additional information about the event, including the list of participating buyers, can be accessed directly through the official event website:

2026 CT Business Matchmaker .

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is an AI‑first technology company developing advanced solutions for event management, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its flagship Eventdex and Map D platforms, Nextech3D.ai powers thousands of events annually with AI matchmaking, interactive mapping, registration, ticketing, mobile apps, and blockchain accreditation.

