Club Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening in West Chicago with $3,500 Giveaway

Club Car Wash announces the grand opening of its new location at 193 W North Ave, celebrating the occasion with a special event.

The first 250 customers will receive scratch-off tickets for the chance to win free washes and the grand prize: a $3,500 vacation bundle. The first 200 customers will also receive free coffee cards for Kindred Coffee Roasters, a local coffee business.

Right now, new members can get 50% off select memberships when they sign up online or in person. This is the company’s biggest sale of the year and is only available for a limited time. Memberships provide unlimited washes, microfiber towels, powerful vacuums, air compressor tools, and exclusive access to members-only giveaways and the Platinum Rewards program in the Club Car Mobile App.

For a limited time, guests can get the company’s best MVP Wash for $1 ($26 value). All wash proceeds will be donated to nonprofit Cradles to Crayons to help provide everyday essentials to local children in need.

“No child should go without food, clothing, school supplies, or other living essentials,” said Collin Bartels, President of Club Car Wash. “We’re proud to serve our local families in every way we can to build up individuals and create a lasting impact in our communities.”

Club Car Wash is a long-time partner of Children’s Miracle Network (CMN), a nonprofit that supports children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada. Every Tuesday, customers can get the company’s top MVP Wash for $14, and $1 from every wash is donated to a local CMN hospital.

