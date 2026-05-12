Nextech3D.ai Launches Krafty Labs AI Event Marketplace

AI Event Marketplace is Unlocking the Next Frontier of Event Monetization, Sponsorship Revenue & AI‑Driven Engagement, Positioning Nextech at the Center of the Experience Economy

Nextech3D.ai Corp. (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:EP2) (“Nextech3D.ai” or the “Company”), an AI-powered technology company focused on event technology and immersive digital solutions, today announced the launch of the Krafty Labs AI Event Marketplace, an AI-integrated platform intended to support event organizers, exhibitors, and sponsors in deploying experiential offerings with associated analytics.

The Krafty Labs Event Marketplace provides a centralized environment where customers may discover and purchase curated experiences and branded activations that can be incorporated into live, hybrid, and virtual events.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai , comments, “This launch positions Nextech3D.ai at the center of a multibillion-dollar shift toward experience-driven events, where engagement, data, and revenue converge. The Krafty Event Marketplace marks a major milestone in our strategy to build a fully integrated, AI-powered event platform.

“We are transitioning events into monetizable, data-driven experiences. By expanding Krafty beyond corporate use cases into sponsor and exhibitor activations, we are unlocking entirely new revenue streams for our customers – and positioning Nextech at the center of the experience economy.”

Event Monetization and Engagement Capabilities

The Company’s platform integrates experiential offerings with data and analytics tools designed to support engagement tracking and reporting. The Krafty Labs Event Marketplace is intended to provide additional options for event stakeholders to enhance attendee engagement and support monetization strategies.

The platform currently includes:

Exhibitor-Level Activations – In-booth experiences designed to increase attendee interaction

Sponsor-Level Activations – Branded experiences positioned within event environments

Curated Experiential Offerings – A catalog of experiences available for deployment across events

AI‑Powered Analytics + Measurable ROI

Experiences available through the marketplace are supported by analytics tools that may enable event organizers and sponsors to:

Track attendee engagement

Review lead activity and participation levels

Assess sponsor visibility metrics

Access post-event reporting data

These capabilities are part of Nextech3D.ai’s broader effort to combine event technology with experiential offerings within a single platform environment.

Expansion of Use Cases

Krafty Labs has historically focused on corporate and team-based experiences. The Company is expanding its offering to include broader use cases across the event ecosystem, including:

Sponsor-focused activations

Exhibitor engagement applications

Customer-facing and product-related event experiences

These expanded use cases are intended to align with evolving customer demand across marketing, sponsorship, and event operations teams.

The Company expects that extending these capabilities across additional event formats may support increased adoption of experiential offerings within its platform.

Event Organizer Opportunities

The marketplace is designed to provide event organizers with additional tools that may support:

Expansion of exhibitor offerings

Additional sponsor engagement opportunities

Customized event experience packages

Broader integration of experiential elements within event programs

Platform Integration

The Krafty Labs Event Marketplace is integrated with Nextech3D.ai’s event technology solutions, including functionality related to event management, engagement, and reporting.

This integration is intended to provide a unified experience for customers managing different aspects of their events within a single platform.

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About Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.AI Corp. is an artificial intelligence and machine learning software company delivering enterprise AI solutions for events, digital commerce, and spatial computing. The company provides AI‑driven event intelligence, automation, computer vision, 3D modeling, and digital twin technologies through a portfolio of proprietary platforms, including Krafty Labs, Eventdex, and Map Dynamics. Nextech3D.AI’s solutions leverage AI, data analytics, and spatial mapping to improve operational efficiency, engagement, and monetization for enterprise, government, and institutional customers.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.AI

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward‑Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute “forward‑looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward‑looking information may include, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the integration, timing of rollout, and potential monetization opportunities. Forward‑looking information is based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that the integration will be completed on the anticipated timeline or that it will generate revenue at a particular level, or at all, as results will depend on customer adoption, booking volumes, traveler behavior, event schedules, and other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‑looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward‑looking information except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire