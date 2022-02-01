Newegg Debuts Newegg Refreshed Program to Offer Quality Resale Products at Low Prices

Refurbished Apple products, graphics cards, desktop PC systems and mobile phones included

Newegg Refreshed represents some of consumers’ best options to buy in-demand refurbished tech and PC products at competitive prices. The program also enables customers to trade in unwanted PC hardware. As refurbishment and resale continue to grow in popularity throughout retail, Newegg is embracing this phenomenon with a wide assortment of quality repurposed products.

Customers can find Newegg Refreshed products on Newegg.com, the Newegg app and when accessing products pages with the Newegg Refreshed description.

Refurbished product categories currently available at Newegg include Apple products (iPhone, iPad and MacBook), graphics cards (GPUs), Advanced Battlestations (ABS) gaming desktop PC systems, monitors, laptops, tablets, mobile phones and robotic vacuums.

Industry-leading refurbishing partners enable Newegg to offer the wide breadth of quality repurposed products. These partners include ABS, Likewize, Back in the Box, CTS Warehouse Store, Focus Camera and iRobot.

Newegg’s graphics card trade-in program, which launched in September 2023, is now also part of Newegg Refreshed. After buying a new graphics card, customers have 14 days to send in their old graphics card, so they are never without a GPU. The program continues to grow with previously owned graphics cards traded in for credit toward a new graphics card. Traded in graphics cards are resold after inspection.

Newegg and its partners professionally inspect, test, clean and refurbish products as necessary to be fully functional and backed by the Newegg Refreshed Guarantee. This guarantee enables customers to return the Newegg Refreshed product for a refund or replacement within 90 days.

The program not only gives customers an opportunity to find gently used products at competitive prices but also has an environmental benefit in reducing eco-waste by keeping products in use.

“We’re focused on expanding our refreshed categories to offer our customers both great value and peace of mind when they choose like-new or refurbished products,” said Andrew Choi, Director of Brand Marketing and Web Experience. “We’re launching a program that offers customers additional ways to save, whether in the form of Newegg Refreshed products or trade-in credit, while promoting sustainability.”

Newegg is also offering 15% off (up to $150) on Apple refurbished products through a Zip promotion through Feb. 28. Customers must pay with Zip and use promo code REZIP. This offer is available while funds last.

