ACT Entertainment Launches Professional Audio Division with New Hires

Ralph Mastrangelo, Rick Coleman and Joe Langholt Will Lead the New Division

ANAHEIM, CA, JANUARY 18, 2024 ― Following its recent partnership with PK Sound, ACT Entertainmenthas set out to enhance its professional live sound division with the appointment of several new industry experts. Included among them is Ralph Mastrangelo, who takes on the role of Director of Sales: Live Sound; as well as Richard “Rick” Coleman, who will serve as Outside Sales Representative: Live Sound; and Joe Langholt, as Product Specialist: Live Sound. The new team members will be in attendance at the 2024 NAMM Show (Booth 11513).

“We are thrilled to welcome these three experienced industry professionals,” says Ben Saltzman, CEO, ACT Entertainment. “Their experience in the live sound industry makes them all great additions to our team. We are eager for them to use their expertise and skills to contribute to ACT’s mission of helping our customers realize their creative vision.”

A New York native currently residing in Nashville, Ralph Mastrangelo has spent his entire life working in the live event industry. In addition to having previously been a business owner and company executive, Mastrangelo is a touring and live sound engineer and production manager who has toured globally with major acts like Guns N’ Roses, Dwight Yoakam, Cinderella and the late Joe Cocker, to name a few. In addition, he spent over 20 years with Clair Global (formerly Clair Brothers), where he most recently served as Senior Director of Touring and is credited with successfully orchestrating and launching the Tour Sound division at VER. Moving forward, the industry veteran will capitalize on his new role as Director of Sales: Live Sound to ensure ACT Entertainment’s success in the live sound market.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Rick Coleman initially pursued a career as a union carpenter apprentice before transitioning to a role at General Telephone and Electronics in 1979. In 1990, Coleman demonstrated entrepreneurial prowess by establishing a highly successful sound and production company in central Florida, ultimately selling the venture. He later joined Meyer Sound and throughout his impressive 24-year tenure, consistently ranked among the company’s top sales managers in the U.S. His passion for his field and industry is guided by strong values and underlined by key principles that have led to his sustained success in the dynamic world of sound reinforcement. Coleman looks forward to stepping into the role of Outside Sales Representative: Live Sound to help grow ACT Entertainment’s presence in the live sound market.

An accomplished sound engineer, Joe Langholt practically fell into the live sound industry. He has spent the past 20 years working with top production companies while simultaneously filling his passport touring with major artists like Journey, Beastie Boys, Slayer, Neil Young and The Offspring. When he isn’t touring, Langholt has found himself running sound for prominent events such as Bonnaroo, TedTalks and various presidential rallies. He has done everything from serving as crew chief, to flying PA and mixing FOH/monitors. Originally from Cleveland, he currently resides in Denver, from where he’s eager to serve as ACT Entertainment’s Product Specialist: Live Sound.