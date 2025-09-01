New Zero Repayments Build Program Helping First Home Buyers in Australia Break Free from Renting

Find Select Buy Real Estate has unveiled its Zero Repayments Build Program, an innovative solution designed to help first home buyers in Australia stop renting and step into property ownership sooner.

The program allows eligible buyers to build a brand-new turnkey home with no mortgage repayments for the first 12 months. This gives Australians the chance to save while building, without the financial pressure of paying both rent and a home loan at the same time.

With housing affordability challenges and rising rental costs across Victoria and beyond, the program offers a pathway for renters who thought home ownership was out of reach. Buyers can also take advantage of low deposit home loan options and a mortgage product that delivers up to 30% more borrowing capacity than traditional banks-making it easier to qualify for a property purchase.

Why This Program Stands Out:

12 months of zero mortgage repayments during the build phase

Low deposit options for new home buyers

Higher borrowing power -up to 30% more than bank lending capacity

Low interest rates to keep repayments affordable long term

Full turnkey inclusions so homes are move-in ready with no hidden costs “Too many Australians feel locked into renting with no way out,” said Pierre Lutgens,

Director of Find Select Buy. “This program is a game-changing mortgage alternative– helping first home buyers secure land, build with confidence, and move into their own home without the stress of paying rent and mortgage repayments at the same time.”

With rental prices surging and demand for housing growing, Find Select Buy says now is the ideal time to buy a home rather than continue renting.

For more information on the Zero Repayments Build Program, visit findselectbuy.com

or call 1300 633 616.

SOURCE: Find Select Buy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire