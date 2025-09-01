GWF Groundworks Founder George Fairbrass Expands to Excavator Sales

After 35 years of shaping the South East’s landscape through GWF Groundworks and Construction Ltd. , George Fairbrass has launched GWF Plant Sales , a new venture specialising in excavator sales across the South East.

This month, he’s also been crowned with the Most Unstoppable Brand Award at an exclusive, UK-based intensive business retreat, recognising a career that refuses to quit and a company that has built a long-standing reputation across East Sussex, Surrey, and Kent.

Even after three-and-a-half decades in the industry, George shows no signs of slowing. “I’ve been in this industry for 35 years, and every day still feels like day one,” said George Fairbrass, Founder of GWF Groundworks and Construction Ltd.

“Launching GWF Plant Sales is proof that experience and passion never go out of style. We’re not slowing down; we’re just getting started.”

The Most Unstoppable Brand Award recognises businesses and individuals who combine longevity with innovation, proving that staying power and new ideas can go hand in hand. George’s dedication to quality, reliability, and forward-thinking solutions has made GWF a trusted name in groundworks and construction, and now plant sales.

From managing major groundwork projects to expanding into machinery sales, George Fairbrass continues to demonstrate why he’s the benchmark for resilience and ambition in the South East’s construction sector.

