New York Times Bestselling Authors Bill Martin Jr and Michael Sampson Publish an Inclusive Children’s Picture Book About Celebrating Differences

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#announcement–This week, Brown Books Kids releases a timely children’s picture book offering essential themes of diversity and inclusion. In All Kinds of Kids by New York Times bestselling team Bill Martin Jr and Michael Sampson, young readers will learn that all kinds of kids, no matter their interests, cultures or heritage, can be friends with one another.





Best friends Bill Martin Jr and Michael Sampson met at a conference in Tucson, AZ where they established a lifelong friendship and collaborated on many award-winning books for children together (Chicka Chicka, 1, 2, 3; Panda Bear, Panda Bear, What Do You See?; Armadillo Antics, and more). When the legendary Bill Martin Jr passed away in 2006, he left a small number of unpublished manuscripts behind that he’d co-authored with Michael Sampson. All Kinds of Kids is one of these invaluable remaining works.

“In an angry and divided world, what a pleasure it is to encounter the embracing and visually expansive All Kinds of Kids. It reminds us of what is true and important: … all kinds of kids can be friends with each other.”—Steve Björkman, New York Times Bestselling Illustrator of Dirt on My Shirt

“Bill Martin Jr and Michael Sampson will surely have young readers recognizing themselves and their friends in this fun story alongside Paul Meisel’s classic and inclusive illustrations.” —Christy Hale, Orbis Pictus Award-Winning Author and Illustrator of Todos Iguales/All Equal

“All Kinds of Kids is an instant classic by Bill Martin Jr and Michael Sampson… Paul Meisel’s art illuminates the text and provides a springboard to open up important discussions about how our personal stories, holidays, traditions, backgrounds and more are just some of the wonderful ways we can celebrate the many kinds of diversity our world possesses. Every classroom, library and family needs this book!”—Frank Murphy, Award-Winning Author of A Boy Like You and A Girl Like You

“All kinds of kids will find a place for themselves in All Kinds of Kids. [It is] a necessary book for all of us right now.”—Michael Leannah, Award-Winning Author of Most People, Most Days, and Goodnight Whispers

