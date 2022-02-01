Crypto.com Arena Completes Phase Two Renovations and Officially Unveils New Luxury Tunnel and Terrace Suites

Premium Offerings and Upgrades Set the Stage for Elevated Fan Experiences and Start to the 2023-2024 NBA and NHL Seasons

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crypto.com Arena has completed phase two of a three-year renovation plan, officially unveiling the arena’s much-anticipated premium Tunnel and Terrace Suites. The luxury suites put fans lower and closer to the action than any of the arena’s existing 160 premium suites and provide new and exclusive access to one of the world’s most iconic and busiest arenas.





Each with a capacity of 12 occupants, the four new Tunnel Suites offer an ultra-private luxury experience hidden away from the court and the arena bowl with 12 of the best seats in the house to view the event from. By contrast, the Terrace Suites are easily visible to the bowl and offer 14 guests an elevated all-access experience just off the main concourse. Both the Tunnel and Terrace Suites come with tickets to all sporting events including playoff games, concerts, and shows with Tunnel Suite owners also receiving exclusive parking under the arena for sporting events using the same ramp as the athletes – putting them just steps from their seats.

Tunnel and Terrace Suite Photos and B-Roll Courtesy of Crypto.com Arena: Crypto.com Arena Tunnel and Terrace Suite Photos

Phase two of the renovations also features a whole new look for the Upper Concourse level and concession stands throughout the venue, as well as an all new high-performance JBL Professional sound system. One of the largest sound systems in the NBA, the new JBL design includes the top-of-the-line JBL VTX A-Series line array loudspeakers and JBL VTX subwoofers along with other premium JBL Professional installed loudspeakers for powerful, yet even coverage throughout the arena.

Additional upgrades to Crypto.com Arena include new food and beverage offerings that incorporate grab & go locations, dedicated spaces to accommodate guests’ special needs including Mamava Lactation Pods and KultureCity Sensory Pods, and 48 new EV charging ports.

“The completion of phase two of our three-year renovation plan is the most significant change that we have made to the arena bowl and our premium offerings since we opened our doors in October 1999,” said Lee Zeidman, President, Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE. “Our team worked incredibly hard all summer along with our contractors to get this phase done in time for the highly anticipated NBA and NHL seasons. I want to thank everyone associated with the project who worked diligently through a packed summer schedule of events. We look forward to welcoming guests back to Crypto.com Arena for what is sure to be an exciting schedule of sports and entertainment.”

Partner Updates + Enhancements

The completion of phase two of the arena’s extensive renovations, sets the stage for what promises to be an extraordinary 2023-2024 season ahead. As Crypto.com Arena opens its doors once again, it is proud to welcome fans back alongside all of its new and existing and valued partners. Additionally, this year, several of Crypto.com Arena’s more than decades-long Founding Partners will be adding to the fan experience in exciting new ways including the following:

American Express : As a Crypto.com Arena Founding Partner, American Express will offer its Card Members several benefits this upcoming season at the arena. These include the ability to skip the line and save time with a dedicated Card Member entrance and a discount for items purchased at concessions using an American Express Card.

Coca-Cola: The venue is delighted to continue and grow its long-standing partnership with Coca-Cola, a Founding Partner of Crypto.com Arena and a brand that has become a cornerstone of the arena’s guest experience over the years. As part of the recently expanded partnership, there is a great deal of excitement as the brand new, first-of-its-kind “Coke Studio” – a 3,300 square-foot, music studio and event space located at Crypto.com Arena will debut. Set to soft open to the public this fall, the fully immersive, custom-designed space is a remarkable addition that will provide visitors with an interactive opportunity to experience the brand up close and personal. The new Coke Studio will also feature exclusive branded merchandise and product offerings, along with music focused activations, podcast recordings, live performances, artist appearances and more year-round.

Delta Air Lines: Delta, a long-time Founding Partner of Crypto.com Arena, will also be adding to the fan experience in a significant new way this year. As part of the airline’s recently expanded and renewed partnership with AEG, Delta will be launching the first Delta SKY360° Club at the arena this season. Located in what was previously known as the Chairman’s Club, the recently expanded and reimagined Delta SKY360° Club is one of Crypto.com Arena’s most exclusive and sought-after hospitality spaces and will be featured as one of the most premium and best-in-class of all clubs within Delta’s portfolio.

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel (Yaamava’): The partnership with Yaamava’, also a long-time Founding Partner of Crypto.com Arena, continues to thrive and grow. This season, Yaamava’ will continue to bring enhanced value and “can’t-buy experiences” to fans with the Yaamava’ Club by San Manuel at Crypto.com Arena. Located on Suite Level A of Crypto.com Arena, the Yaamava’ Club by San Manuel will provide guests with elevated dining options, a full bar and seating overlooking the arena.

New Guest Experience Upgrades

This season, all guests can access an interactive venue map and visitor center to find parking information, specific food and beverage listings, key points of interest, venue amenities and much more all from their mobile devices at www.cryptoarena.com/visit

Additionally, Crypto.com Arena will debut five Mamava Lactation Pods, creating an inclusive experience for guests as well as meeting the needs of breastfeeding employees who need private pumping accommodations. The Mamava pods are placed strategically across the venue, with two on the Main Concourse, one on Premium Level, and two on the Upper Concourse. Mamava is transforming the culture of breastfeeding by making it easier for more parents to pump or nurse at work and on the go. Mamava’s freestanding lactation pods are intentionally designed to provide a comfortable and private option to breastfeed or pump. The pods can be accessed through the free Mamava mobile app, which helps parents find thousands of lactation spaces (not just Mamava pods) and empowers parents to share encouraging “Words of Support” notes with other breastfeeding parents.

The arena has also partnered with KultureCity to improve its ability to assist and accommodate guests with sensory needs by providing an inclusive and seamless experience for all events. The venue is raising awareness of the needs and challenges faced by individuals with sensory processing disorders by providing Team Members with continuous training and the resources and accommodations to better serve our guests.

This season the arena will debut a Sensory Pod for guests located on the Main Concourse across from Aisle 5. The Sensory Pod will create a quick sensory refuge for those with sensory needs. It is a great place to step away, decompress for 10-15 minutes, and then go back to enjoying the event. Two bean bag chairs are located inside, so one to two guests can comfortably utilize the space which will be available to guests to access on their own, at any time, during all events.

Crypto.com Arena also provides the following services alongside their partners at KultureCity:

Sensory bags containing special KCVIP badges, fidget tools, noise canceling headphones and other resources are available for checkout (at no cost with ID) at Guest Services on the Main Concourse across from Aisle 12, or on the Upper Concourse across from Aisle 5. Guests can use the items in these bags to help better enjoy the event.

Weighted lap pads are also available upon request (at no cost with ID) at Guest Services on the Main Concourse across from Aisle 12, or on the Upper Concourse across from Aisle 5.

Quiet areas are available inside First Aid office on the Main Concourse across from Aisle 3 and on the Upper Concourse across from Aisle 22. Guests who begin to feel overwhelmed can visit one of these areas to recharge and rejoin the fun when ready.

Visitors with electric charging vehicles will now have more options and opportunities to charge their vehicles while attending events at Crypto.com Arena as a result of L.A. LIVE’s new partnership with Atom Power, the pioneer in solid-state breaker electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Throughout L.A. LIVE’s entire sports and entertainment district, 48 Atom EV charging ports have been added resulting in more than triple the number of EV chargers previously available on-site.

Starting this season, guests now have access to rent portable phone chargers at chargeFUZE stations located on both the Main and Upper Concourses and on Suite Level A. With Lightning, USB-C, and Micro USB cables, chargeFUZE portable power banks allow guests the ability to charge multiple devices on the go and return to any station. Guests can download the ChargeFUZE app to locate the nearest in-arena pick-up and drop-off locations.

New Food & Beverage Offerings

Guests will have the opportunity to experience an exciting new food concept opening this season at the Crypto.com Arena, with Chef Ludo Lefebvre’s beloved pop-up, Ludobab. The special curated menu is inspired by the fresh, delicious Mediterranean street food Chef Ludo grew up eating in Paris. This new location, on the Main Concourse right next door to the LudoBird concession stand, features vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free menu items. Among the offerings are Keke (Pita Sandwich), Rice Bowls, Salad Bowls with add-ones such as caramelized chicken and beef, grilled vegetables and sides include pita bread, hummus, tomato salad and a variety of sauces. Additionally, with plant-based guests in mind, LudoBird will be introducing the Ludo’s Plant Based Sandwich, keeping the elements from the current sandwich, with a plant protein twist.

New grab & go frictionless markets powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology will be making their debut this season on the Main Concourse at Sections 105 & 113. These upgraded locations will feature cold beer, canned cocktails, and a selection of popular snacks. These popular destinations will now also offer Tuna Poke Bowls for perfect grab & go snacks along with Kosher, gluten free, vegan, and vegetarian items.

At the popular Deli Dash concession stand on the Main Concourse at Section 115, guests will find a new Chimichurri Tri-Tip Sandwich on a ciabatta bun along with a creamy Mac & Cheese topped with smoked green chili pork, and garnished with pickled red onions, lime crema and tortilla strips. The DTLA Bar & Grill on the Main Concourse at Section 116 will have a brand-new sushi bar dedicated to bringing guests a fresh, hand-rolled sushi experience. Tap Haus on the Main Concourse at Section 118 will be debuting Loaded Bavarian Pretzel Bites, and a local favorite, Maestro’s Bratwurst Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage on a bun.

On Premium Suite Level A, guests with Premium Seating can visit Cooke’s Corner and Buss Stop locations to try creations from Seoul Sausage, a local Los Angeles favorite and the winner of the Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race.” Featuring their kalbi sausage and sweet & spicy chicken sausage, the sausage selections are served on buns with a side of house-made kettle chips. Both locations will also offer a chimichurri tri-tip sandwich at their carvery stations along with other sandwich selections.

At the Fryline, on the Upper Concourse’s City View Terrace, guests can find homemade corn dogs served with fries, and for those looking for something on the sweeter side, the popular location will offer funnel fries served with a raspberry dipping sauce.

New at L.A. LIVE

L.A. LIVE is proud to welcome Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, as its recently announced new naming rights partner for Peacock Theater, its 7,100-seat concert and special events venue, and Peacock Place, the entertainment district’s 40,000 square foot open-air plaza. Peacock also becomes the exclusive streaming partner of L.A. LIVE.

Additionally, L.A. LIVE is excited to welcome two new restaurants this fall — Lazy Dog Restaurant and Craft By Smoke & Fire. Lazy Dog Restaurant, the casual dining restaurant known for its innovative twists on American dishes served with small mountain town hospitality, opened their L.A. LIVE location in early October and is the brand’s first urban and entertainment-driven prototype. Craft By Smoke & Fire will be a new concept for the L.A. LIVE sports and entertainment district featuring great food, craft cocktails and entertainment.

Contacts

Cara Vanderhook – Crypto.com Arena



[email protected]

Michael Roth – AEG



[email protected]