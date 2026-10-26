New Wedding Media Company Featured by Meta Lets Couples Relive Their Wedding Day in VR

ReVeil Media (reveilmedia.com) is a VR wedding media company that partners with wedding videographers nationwide to capture weddings in 360 and build them into immersive VR experiences.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — What started as a fun side project for couple Willie Barron and Maddi Lane instantly turned into a viral business after one of their Instagram Reels was featured by Meta and shared by Pubity, which has 42 million followers.

Most couples say their wedding day goes by too fast, and they’re so busy that they miss much of it. Now, they have the opportunity to be guests at their own wedding.

“Seeing your wedding back in VR is an experience that has literally left people speechless,” said Maddi Lane, Co-Founder and Marketing Director of ReVeil Media. “It’s not just a highlight reel — you’re reliving everything.”

Their videographers film the entire wedding day in 360 degrees. Then, ReVeil builds a virtual reality world from the submitted footage so couples can step back inside their wedding forever.

“Couples and videographers around the world immediately wanted to get in on this when they saw what we were doing,” said Willie Barron, Co-Founder of ReVeil Media. “So now we’ve made it really easy for any videographer to offer this to their couples.”

Videographers can simply partner through ReVeil’s website, grab a 360 camera, and they’re ready to offer this as an add-on service at weddings.

If you’re engaged or a wedding videographer, visit www.reveilmedia.com to learn more or become a partner.

About ReVeil Media

ReVeil Media is a VR wedding media company that films weddings in 360 and delivers the footage as an immersive VR world. Founded in 2026, ReVeil Media shot its first weddings in the Charlotte, NC area that summer, was featured by Meta, and now they’re partnering with videographers around the country.

Media Contact:

Maddi Lane

Co-Founder, ReVeil Media

(910) 685-3075

425597@email4pr.com

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SOURCE ReVeil Media