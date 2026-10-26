Klarna’s flexible payment options now available at Adorama, giving creators more ways to fuel their next project

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Adorama, a leading photography, video, audio, drone, and computer retailer, and Klarna, the everyday finance network, today announced that Klarna is now available as a payment option on Adorama.com, with availability on sister sites Scuba.com and SunnySports.com to follow. Adorama is a destination for photographers, filmmakers and content creators who are looking to buy cameras, lenses, lighting and professional video equipment.

Starting today, Adorama customers shopping online can use Klarna to pay in full for smaller purchases like memory cards and camera bags, split the cost of a new lens or speedlight into four interest-free payments, or finance bigger investments, from professional camera bodies and drones to the laptops and editing rigs that turn footage into finished work.

“Our customers are buying gear they’ll rely on for years, so convenient payment solutions is an important part of the buying decision,” said Yoav Shargil, Chief Marketing Officer at Adorama. “Partnering with Klarna enables us to expand our reach to a new audience of shoppers, and adding this level of choice and flexibility underscores our commitment to making our offerings as accessible as possible.”

“Camera and video equipment is exactly the kind of considered purchase where flexibility matters,” said Lisa Robinson, Head of Partner Success, US East Coast and Canada at Klarna. “We’re proud to partner with Adorama to give creatives a more flexible way to invest in the tools and ideas that power their craft.”

To learn more, visit Adorama.com.

About Adorama Inc.

Adorama is a leading photography, video, audio, drone, and computer retailer, serving customers for over 50 years. Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include four online retailers: Adorama, SunnySports, Scuba.com, and Printique. More than a camera store, Adorama works with creators throughout their journey, providing new, used and rental gear, education, and professional services, while fostering meaningful connections and lasting impact through community programs.

About Klarna

Klarna is the everyday finance network. With over 120 million global active Klarna users and 3.8 million transactions per day, Klarna’s AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. Over 1.2 million retailers trust Klarna’s innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

Press Contact

adorama@thebrandamp.com

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SOURCE Adorama