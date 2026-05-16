New to The Street’s Show #753 Airs Nationwide on Bloomberg Television Across the U.S., MENA and Latin America Featuring FreeCast (NASDAQ:CAST), Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST), Lost Soldier Oil and Gas, Virtuix Holdings (NASDAQ:VTIX), and Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX)

The show broadcasts as sponsored programming featuring TV commercials from IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC), NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP), Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX), and DataVault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT).

New to The Street, one of the longest-running U.S. and international business television brands, announces the nationwide broadcast of Show #753 airing today at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming across the United States, MENA, and Latin America.

This week’s episode features executive interviews and corporate updates from:

FreeCast (NASDAQ:CAST)

StarDust Power (NASDAQ:SDST)

Lost Soldier Oil and Gas

Virtuix Holdings (NASDAQ:VTIX)

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX)

The broadcast continues New to The Street’s commitment to showcasing innovative public and private companies through long-form executive interviews, business storytelling, and strategic media visibility. Featured segments highlight corporate milestones, growth initiatives, technological innovation, and market expansion across streaming media, healthcare, biotechnology, immersive entertainment, and energy sectors.

New to The Street has become recognized for combining national television distribution with digital amplification, earned media exposure, outdoor billboard campaigns, and social media engagement designed to help companies communicate directly with investor and consumer audiences.

Segments from the broadcast will additionally air across New to The Street’s rapidly growing digital ecosystem, including one of the largest business-focused YouTube channels in the financial media sector.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored television brands, broadcasting business and financial programming since 2009. The platform features long-form interviews with public and private companies, entrepreneurs, financial leaders, and emerging growth brands across a broad range of industries.

The show broadcasts weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business and reaches audiences throughout the United States and international markets. New to The Street additionally operates one of the largest business-focused YouTube channels and combines television broadcasting with earned media, outdoor billboard advertising, social media amplification, and digital distribution strategies.

The brand regularly produces executive interviews from iconic financial destinations including the Nasdaq MarketSite and the New York Stock Exchange, helping featured companies communicate directly with investor and business audiences globally.

For more information visit: New to The Street Official Website

New to The Street YouTube Channel over 4.73M Subscribers https://youtube.com/@newsoutchannel?si=Bopzd1b-71qrfZ20

NewsOut Channel over 851K Subscribers https://youtube.com/@newsoutchannel?si=Bopzd1b-71qrfZ20

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Communications Director

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire