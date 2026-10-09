New to The Street Signs American Fusion (OTCQB: AMFN) to 12-Month National Media Series

Program pairs sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business with earned media, TV commercials, NYC Times Square billboards and accredited-investor events

New to The Street, the long-running business TV and digital media platform for public and emerging companies, today announced it has signed American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB:AMFN) to a 12-month media series. American Fusion is the developer of the proprietary Texatron™ Fusion Engine™.

The program is built to raise American Fusion’s profile with investors, institutions and the general public as the company moves its Texatron™ development and testing forward. It combines four channels into one coordinated campaign:

Earned media: earned media placements, plus professionally distributed global press releases each month.

earned media placements, plus professionally distributed global press releases each month. TV commercials: national spots on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network, 30-second spots in the New York market (most of them during trading hours) and international Bloomberg commercials across the Middle East and North Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

national spots on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network, 30-second spots in the New York market (most of them during trading hours) and international Bloomberg commercials across the Middle East and North Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia. NYC Times Square billboards: recurring placements on three 8-story billboards in Times Square, New York City.

recurring placements on three 8-story billboards in Times Square, New York City. Accredited-investor events: quarterly gatherings at Hudson Yards in New York City for retail brokers, analysts and accredited investors.

The series also includes monthly executive interviews filmed at New to The Street’s NYC studios and regular national broadcasts on New to The Street’s sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network. It adds a dedicated BIO show about American Fusion as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television, plus distribution across the New to The Street YouTube ecosystem: more than 6.6 million subscribers across the New to The Street TV and NewsOut channels, the largest ecosystem for public companies.

“American Fusion is taking on one of the most important energy challenges of our time, and its story deserves a national stage,” said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. “This program puts the company in front of investors in every way they take in information: on television, in the press, on the streets of New York and face to face. We look forward to telling the American Fusion story over the next 12 months.”

The first episodes and campaign elements are expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications. American Fusion is headquartered in Southlake, Texas. For more information, visit americanfusionenergy.com.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a nationally broadcast business TV and digital media platform that has showcased public companies, pre-IPO companies and entrepreneurs for 18 years. Its sponsored programming airs on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network. Its YouTube ecosystem has more than 6.6 million subscribers across the New to The Street TV and NewsOut channels, the largest ecosystem for public companies. It’s supported by earned media, NYC Times Square billboards and accredited-investor events. No politics. No current events. Only Opportunities to Consider™.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about planned media activities and American Fusion’s technology development. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including those described in American Fusion’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Neither company undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Monica Brennan, New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Program Inquiries

John Battenfield, New to The Street

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire