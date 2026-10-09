Eight Years of “Travel+”: JETOUR’s Evolution into a Leading Global Travel Lifestyle Brand

The 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day will take place from October 20 to 23 under the theme “Future Travel, Start Now.” The event will bring together guests from around the world to experience JETOUR’s “Travel+” vision through activities spanning cities, mountains, and wetlands.

Long before “Auto + Travel” became an industry buzzword, JETOUR was incorporating travel into its products, technology, and user experiences. Since its inception in 2018, JETOUR has pursued “Travel+” as its brand strategy, empowering users to explore the great outdoors. Today, the brand has evolved from a pioneer in China’s box-style SUV segment into a global lifestyle brand.

Defining Products Through Travel: Eight Years of Global Acceleration

Amid growing homogenization in the SUV market, JETOUR has built a distinct identity with its signature box-style silhouette. The design integrates off-road capabilities, practical space, and long-distance comfort to create a vehicle suited to both urban commutes and outdoor adventures.

This understanding of travel needs has propelled JETOUR’s growth. As of September 2026, JETOUR’s cumulative global sales have reached 2.56 million units. With products available in over 100 countries and regions, JETOUR ranks No. 1 in box-style SUV sales in 13 countries. Its T-Series and G-Series serve diverse market needs, while its “In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere” global strategy drives expansion into developed markets such as Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Exploration, Philanthropy, and Culture in Travel: Building a Distinct Brand

Centered around “Travel+,” JETOUR has systematically built a brand identity that combines exploration, philanthropy, and culture.

Travel as Exploration: Technologies including XWD Fully Automatic Intelligent 4WD, GAIA All-Terrain Intelligent Architecture, and C-DM Super Hybrid empower users to “Reach Farther.”

Travel as Philanthropy: In Africa, JETOUR has partnered with Discovery and the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) to create the “Return of the Cheetah” initiative. In Malaysia, it has established philanthropic partnerships with TCS and PULIHARA. In Pakistan, it launched the Markhor Conservation Program, protecting rare local wildlife and natural habitats. JETOUR remains committed to ecological conservation and exploring new philanthropic possibilities.

Travel as Culture: Events such as the “Travel+” Carnival, Global Fan Festival, Football Club, International Marathon, and FIBA (International Basketball Federation) activities connect product experiences with local culture, sports, and natural landscapes.

Bringing Off-Road Culture to the World

Making off-road experiences accessible to ordinary families has always been central to JETOUR’s “Travel+” vision. Leveraging its extensive technical expertise, JETOUR has brought professional-grade 4WD, hybrid, and intelligent control technologies to a broader range of vehicles, enabling users to enjoy the best of both urban and off-road travel.

Eight years on, JETOUR has grown beyond a simple vehicle brand into a lifestyle built around shared travel experiences. The upcoming Global Technology Experience Day will bring this vision to life through Global Innovation Day, thrilling drives through Moganshan’s bamboo forests, and crested ibis conservation efforts at Xiazhu Lake.

After eight years, JETOUR is ready to enter a new chapter, accelerating the expansion of its global product lineup to facilitate even more distinctive travel experiences.

ABOUT JETOUR

Launched in 2018, JETOUR is committed to its “Travel+” strategy and operates in 100 countries and regions, with over 2,000 sales and after-sales service outlets and a global user base exceeding 50 million. Its global R&D network spans the EU, the Middle East, Central & South America, ASEAN, and more. Its T-Series targets the light off-road segment, while the G-Series serves the premium luxury off-road market. Together, these models cater to diverse scenarios, such as urban commuting, family road trips, camping adventures, and long-distance journeys.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Tina Liu

Email: jetourinternational.pr@mychery.com

SOURCE: JETOUR

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire