New to The Street Show #780 Premieres Tonight on Bloomberg Television with Robo.ai, American Fusion, Stewards Investment Capital and FreeCast

Jane King hosts conversations on sovereign AI, fusion energy, global private credit and partner-led streaming infrastructure, airing at 6:30 p.m. ET across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia

AI is driving record spending on data centers, and with it, soaring costs for storage, bandwidth and power. Fusion developers are racing to deliver clean, around-the-clock energy. International investors are looking for returns that don’t move with the rest of their portfolios. And companies that already own the customer relationship want to own the screen, too.

Tonight, New to The Street brings leaders working on each of those challenges to a global business audience as Show #780 premieres at 6:30 p.m. ET on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming, with distribution across the United States, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Southeast Asia.

Hosted by Jane King, Show #780 features executive conversations with:

Ralf R. Debbas , President of Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:AIIO)

, President of Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:AIIO) Dr. Jasem Al Mansoori , Chief Executive Officer of ALIF Holding

, Chief Executive Officer of ALIF Holding Mansoor Ali Khan , Chief Technology Officer of Neurovia AI

, Chief Technology Officer of Neurovia AI Brent Nelson , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB:AMFN)

, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB:AMFN) Bilal Adam , Chief Executive Officer of Stewards Investment Capital

, Chief Executive Officer of Stewards Investment Capital William “Bill” Mobley, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FreeCast, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAST)

“Show #780 is about the infrastructure behind the next economy,” said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. “A UAE-based, Nasdaq-listed group building sovereign AI and industrial capability. A fusion company opening its technology to independent review. An investment firm connecting emerging and developed markets. And a software company turning every internet connection into a media business. These are the stories our audience in every region tunes in for. No politics. No current events. Only Opportunities To Consider™.”

INSIDE SHOW #780

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:AIIO): Where Global AI Investment Meets Local Capability

In a three-executive panel, Jane King asks where Robo.ai fits in the AI investment cycle. Ralf R. Debbas, President of Robo.ai, describes the company as a UAE-based, Nasdaq-listed group “connecting regional technology with global market reach.”

He outlines its main operating businesses: Neurovia AI, focused on visual data efficiency; ALIF Holding, which brings industrial integration, manufacturing and execution; and Quantum Core Capital (QC Capital), which contributes operating revenue and is developing AI applications including AI-generated video and content creation.

“Our ambition is to help build sovereign AI capabilities within the UAE itself and the wider region,” Debbas said, “technology that can be deployed, supported and developed locally.”

Dr. Jasem Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of ALIF Holding, Robo.ai’s Abu Dhabi-based industrial group, draws on more than 30 years at the UAE Ministry of Interior. “This experience taught me the importance of reliable solutions and strong local support,” he said. ALIF is developing an industrial base in the UAE for engineering and manufacturing, and aims to use AI to help industrial customers work more efficiently and make better decisions.

Mansoor Ali Khan, Chief Technology Officer of Neurovia AI, explains why efficiency matters as AI computing competition intensifies and memory and storage costs rise. Khan notes that the large majority of the world’s data is visual and unstructured.

Neurovia’s flagship NeuroStream™ platform is designed to reduce the volume of visual data that is transmitted, processed and stored. In a company demonstration shown on air, a 12.15 GB 4K video file was reduced to 421 MB, a reduction of more than 96%. Khan said the goal is to address the main costs of AI (storage, compute, transmission and power) and make AI “more affordable and sustainable.” Actual results depend on deployment conditions and use-case validation.

Learn more at roboai.group.

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB:AMFN): Independent Review, a New Texas Campus and a Busy Six Months

Chairman and CEO Brent Nelson returns to update Jane King on American Fusion’s Texatron™ aneutronic fusion engine. Nelson says an independent third-party reviewer recently completed an on-site evaluation of the technology, with a final report expected later this month. “The draft highlights look good so far,” he said, adding that the company hopes the report will confirm “that we’re on the right track.”

Nelson, who added the CEO title in late October, says his priorities for the next six months include closing on the company’s North Texas “Ranch” facility, which American Fusion expects by Thanksgiving, and developing the property. The company is also moving from its temporary facility into new lab and office space, and plans to build its own testing bunker at the Ranch. “We’re still operating and testing the Texatron on a daily basis,” Nelson said, “and our data is getting better.”

He also says the company’s patent program remains active, with new applications being written daily, and that its data center proposals are moving forward.

Learn more at americanfusionenergy.com.

Stewards Investment Capital CEO Bilal Adam on Global Investing, Private Credit and Financial Inclusion

Bilal Adam, Chief Executive Officer of Stewards Investment Capital, joins Jane King to discuss the firm’s international investment approach, private credit solutions and commitment to financial inclusion. A chartered accountant from South Africa with a background in investment banking, Adam describes building a business with activities spanning South Africa, Mauritius, the United States and Monaco.

Adam discusses the firm’s investment philosophy, which he says starts with “aiming to do good first,” and its relationship with Nasdaq-listed Stewards, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWRD), a U.S.-based diversified financial platform led by President and CEO Shaun Quin, which provides financing to small businesses across the United States. Stewards Investment Capital is affiliated with, but separate from, Stewards, Inc. He also highlights telecommunications tower investments aimed at expanding connectivity and financial inclusion in rural African communities.

The conversation explores how Stewards Investment Capital provides pension funds, institutions, family offices and high-net-worth investors with access to private credit, portfolio diversification and international investment opportunities, including a private credit approach that funds fractional amounts of loans to small businesses.

Learn more at stewardsinvestment.com.

FreeCast, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAST): “The Connection Is Just the Beginning”

Founder and CEO William Mobley explains why FreeCast is “not another streaming service.” Instead, the company provides the software infrastructure that lets telecom companies, wireless carriers, internet providers, satellite companies and membership organizations launch their own branded entertainment hubs, offering free television, premium subscriptions, sports, advertising and commerce. “They bring the customers,” Mobley said. “We bring the media and monetization technology.”

Mobley walks through PEAC, FreeCast’s metric for “partner-enabled addressable customers,” which measures potential distribution reach through enterprise agreements. He is clear that PEAC does not represent active users, paying subscribers or confirmed revenue. He describes the company’s job as converting that reach into activated users, transactions and, ultimately, revenue across advertising, subscriptions, pay-per-view, live sports, rentals and commerce.

“We don’t need Netflix to lose for FreeCast to succeed,” Mobley said. “We want more content and more services participating in our marketplaces.”

Learn more at freecast.com.

FEATURED COMMERCIALS

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID:SSGC): An AI-powered safety and security platform designed to help protect the vulnerable in schools, senior care, addiction treatment, correctional facilities and houses of worship. “Smarter technology, faster response, safer spaces.”

An AI-powered safety and security platform designed to help protect the vulnerable in schools, senior care, addiction treatment, correctional facilities and houses of worship. “Smarter technology, faster response, safer spaces.” T-REX Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB:TRXA): Completed a strategic refinancing of its Orofino, Idaho data center and added a new appointment to its board of directors.

Completed a strategic refinancing of its Orofino, Idaho data center and added a new appointment to its board of directors. Big Sky Industrial (NASDAQ:BSIN): Advancing helium production, carbon management and strategic energy infrastructure through its flagship Big Sky Carbon Hub, targeting demand from AI, semiconductors, healthcare and aerospace.

Advancing helium production, carbon management and strategic energy infrastructure through its flagship Big Sky Carbon Hub, targeting demand from AI, semiconductors, healthcare and aerospace. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP): Developing what could be the first new class of antibiotics in nearly 40 years, with the FDA agreeing to consider a future application for lead drug ibezapolstat based on two planned trials, Pathfinder and Aspire.

HOW TO WATCH

Bloomberg Television: Tonight, Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET, with distribution across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia

Tonight, Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET, with distribution across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia New to The Street TV on YouTube (5.44M+ subscribers): https://www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV

https://www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV NewsOut on YouTube (1.24M+ subscribers): https://www.youtube.com/@NewsOutChannel

Following the broadcast, every segment will be distributed across the New to The Street TV and NewsOut YouTube channels, which together have more than 6.6 million subscribers.

MEET THE COMPANIES 2027: NEW YORK, ATLANTIC CITY AND LAS VEGAS

New to The Street’s Meet The Companies tour brings presenting companies face to face with family offices, accredited investors and high-net-worth individuals in three cities in 2027. Every presentation is filmed and distributed across New to The Street’s U.S., Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia platforms and its 6.6M+ subscriber YouTube network, so each company reaches a guaranteed audience well beyond the room. No vendor pitches.

New York – Thursday, January 7, 2027: The Hudson Yards Penthouse, 455 Tenth Avenue PH, New York, NY 10018, the week before the Needham Growth Conference, with a cocktail reception on Wednesday, January 6

The Hudson Yards Penthouse, 455 Tenth Avenue PH, New York, NY 10018, the week before the Needham Growth Conference, with a cocktail reception on Wednesday, January 6 Atlantic City – Thursday, January 28, 2027

Las Vegas – June 17-18, 2027

Each event hosts up to 20 presenting companies, with 20-minute slots that include a 15-minute presentation and Q&A. For Atlantic City and Las Vegas presenters, New to The Street pays for your stay.

Confirmed New York Presenters

Glint (glintpay.com)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB:AMFN)

Big Sky Industrial (NASDAQ:BSIN)

T-REX Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB:TRXA)

Stewards, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWRD)

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN)

Smile Design Manhattan

Additional presenters will be announced. Accredited investors only. Apply to attend: John@NewtoTheStreet.com. Companies interested in a presenting slot can contact John Battenfield at John@NewtoTheStreet.com.

ABOUT NEW TO THE STREET

Founded in 2009, New to The Street is a sponsored and syndicated business television platform serving public companies, emerging-growth businesses and companies preparing to enter the public markets. Co-founded and led by CEO Vince Caruso, New to The Street combines weekly Bloomberg Television broadcasts across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia with long-form executive interviews, television commercials, earned media, social-media distribution, NewsOut video press-release coverage, accredited-investor events and premium outdoor advertising, including Times Square billboards. The platform has worked with more than 200 public companies. No politics. No current events. Only Opportunities To Consider™.

MEDIA CONTACT

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

www.newtothestreet.com

BOOKING CONTACT

John Battenfield

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire