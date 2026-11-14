Renaissance Singer-Songwriter Eylsia Nicolas Passes 1 Billion Views Across Facebook and Instagram in 2026 as an Independent Artist

Former teen tennis champion, record-label president, college president and inventor rebuilt her voice after long Covid; her song “Wake Me Up for Diwali Day” drew more than 100 million views in a single week on Facebook and Instagram

Eylsia Nicolas, the independent singer-songwriter born Lisa Pamintuan, passed 1 billion views across Facebook and Instagram in 2026 for original music, including the viral “Wake Me Up” series. Eylsia Nicolas reached the milestone as an independent artist. Her view counts are publicly visible on her Facebook and Instagram Reels.

Her song “Wake Me Up for Diwali Day” generated more than 100 million views in a single week on Facebook and Instagram. Her music has reached audiences in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Philippines and beyond.

From Tennis Champion to Record-Label President

Eylsia Nicolas (born Lisa Pamintuan) began her career in sport. At age 14, she became the youngest winner of the Irish Open in tennis. She competed at Wimbledon and the US Open before being injured. She later earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree.

Pamintuan became president of the record label Deco Disc. Deco Disc partnered with Mitsui & Company and with Handleman, then the largest audio and video distributor in the United States. Deco Disc also partnered with Westwood One, the radio network founded by Norm Pattiz, then owner of the Mutual Broadcasting System and the NBC Radio Network. Her patented format was used by most major record labels, including Sony, BMG, Capitol Records, Motown and Universal, and by many of the world’s largest stars.

Hollywood, Recovery and Reinvention

In her mid-twenties, Pamintuan had a Hollywood penthouse that was home to many celebrities. She fell victim to Hollywood’s excesses and was hospitalized, then went to rehab. She then opened a school in the People’s Republic of China. She later became president of New York College of Health Professions.

Pamintuan launched the fashion line Nicolas of Palm Beach. She redeveloped and now owns the legacy brand Real Boxer, which features patent-pending seam technology. She also took over WorldIPI.com, an intellectual property research and development company with hundreds of patents worldwide. WorldIPI.com patents have opened several billion-dollar industries.

Rebuilding Her Voice After Long Covid

Eylsia Nicolas then returned to her first love, writing and singing. She then battled Covid and long Covid. The illness permanently destroyed about 20% of her lung capacity and damaged her vocal cords.

Working with WorldIPI.com, she developed one of her patents on 3D spatial audio. She rebuilt her voice using sound restoration technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and sampling of her own voice.

Chart Records and Awards

In mid-2025, Eylsia Nicolas began recording again and drew the attention of the independent music market. She held as many as eight of the top ten singer-songwriter slots on the Global and US Groover charts. She also crossed over six genres in one week, a feat is unprecedented on the Groover charts.

Eylsia Nicolas was nominated for Best Artist of 2025 in GlacierFM’s Listener’s Choice Awards. She won Best Pop Song of 2025 in the same awards. She received the Best Pop Song honor again in 2026.

Passing 1 billion views represents the commercial side of her career. Critics have praised her signature sound, Eylsia Orchestral Pop (EOP). Listeners and reviewers have compared her voice to Celine Dion, Cher and Etta James.

Biography, Christmas Release and What Comes Next

Her biography, “Hold On Another Day,” is available in her own format at BookKards.com and on Amazon. The biography is being developed into a film manuscript for 2027.

As part of her “Wake Me Up For” series, Eylsia Nicolas will preview a Taglish version of “Wake Me Up for Christmas” in the Philippines.

“This may be my last year as a fully independent entrepreneur without major backing,” Eylsia Nicolas said.

Her EDTV patents and patents pending are attracting attention from major outside investors and technology professionals.

In Their Words

“Thank you, President Pamintuan – or as I always used to call you, Lisa. I want you to know how incredibly proud I am of what you’ve accomplished, and your willingness to share your unique gifts and talents with others.”

– Nick Bollettieri (1931-2022), Founder, Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy; International Tennis Hall of Fame inductee and legendary coach to ten world No. 1 players including Andre Agassi, Boris Becker, Martina Hingis, Venus Williams and Serena Williams

“There are people in this world who respond to adversity by retreating into what is familiar, and there are people who respond by forging ahead into something new – something that did not exist before they willed it into being. Lisa Pamintuan forges ahead. She became one of the youngest female college presidents in this country through sheer force of spirit and leadership, and that was only one chapter in a life of many. Every chapter has been a commitment to creating, to growing, to rising into the highest possibility of what that moment demanded. I was fortunate to stand beside her for one of those chapters, and what I witnessed was a spirit that simply would not yield.”

– King V. Cheek, Jr., MA, JD, LL.D., LHD, lifelong educator who served as President of Shaw University, Morgan State University, The Union for Experimenting Colleges and Universities (Union Institute) and New York College of Health Professions

“Eylsia is a breath of fresh air. She lives and breathes creativity and I love the passion she brings to her music. She is a survivor who has overcome obstacles along the way that has culminated in a unique ability. Even after a year of hearing her songs she always leaves me thirsty for more. It’s so refreshing to find an artist that not only has the talent but is committed to doing all the work that is necessary nowadays to get her music heard.”

– Tony Michaelides, veteran music executive, broadcaster and artist-development strategist whose interviews and early championing helped propel U2, David Bowie, Peter Gabriel and The Police to global audiences; host of the Moments That Rock podcast; TEDx speaker; author of Insights from the Engine Room

Eylsia Nicolas also thanks the hundreds of journalists, radio stations and playlist curators around the globe who have written about her and played her music.

The Eylsia Nicolas story is one of the most unique in music history, which is why “Hold On Another Day” is being turned into a film manuscript for 2027.

Key Facts

• Name: Eylsia Nicolas (born Lisa Pamintuan).

• Milestone: Passed 1 billion views across Facebook and Instagram in 2026 as an independent artist, for original music including the viral “Wake Me Up” series.

• Viral release: “Wake Me Up for Diwali Day” generated more than 100 million views in a single week on Facebook and Instagram.

• Global audience: Listeners in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Philippines and beyond.

• Verification: View counts are publicly visible on her Facebook and Instagram Reels.

• Chart record: Held as many as eight of the top ten singer-songwriter slots on the Global and US Groover charts.

• Genre crossover: Crossed over six genres in one week on the Groover charts.

• Awards: Nominated for Best Artist of 2025 and won Best Pop Song of 2025 in GlacierFM’s Listener’s Choice Awards; received the Best Pop Song honor again in 2026.

• Signature sound: Eylsia Orchestral Pop (EOP).

• Vocal comparisons: Compared by listeners and reviewers to Celine Dion, Cher and Etta James.

• Voice rebuilt: After long Covid, she rebuilt her voice using sound restoration technology, AI, sampling of her own voice and her 3D spatial audio patent work with WorldIPI.com.

• Tennis: Youngest winner of the Irish Open at age 14; competed at Wimbledon and the US Open.

• Education: Doctor of Jurisprudence.

• Music business: Former president of the record label Deco Disc, which partnered with Mitsui & Company, Westwood One and Handleman.

• Academia: Former president of New York College of Health Professions.

• Businesses: Nicolas of Palm Beach (fashion), Real Boxer (owner), WorldIPI.com (IP research and development).

• Biography: “Hold On Another Day,” available at BookKards.com and on Amazon; in development as a film manuscript for 2027.

• Upcoming: Taglish preview of “Wake Me Up for Christmas” in the Philippines and a Christmas retail surprise.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Eylsia Nicolas?

Eylsia Nicolas is an independent singer-songwriter based in Palm Beach, Florida. Eylsia Nicolas is the stage name of Lisa Pamintuan, a former tennis champion, record-label president, college president, entrepreneur and inventor.

How many views does Eylsia Nicolas have?

Eylsia Nicolas passed 1 billion views across Facebook and Instagram in 2026 as an independent artist. Her view counts are publicly visible on her Facebook and Instagram Reels.

What is Eylsia Nicolas’s most viral song?

“Wake Me Up for Diwali Day” generated more than 100 million views in a single week on Facebook and Instagram. It is part of her viral “Wake Me Up” series.

How did Eylsia Nicolas rebuild her voice after long Covid?

Long Covid permanently destroyed about 20% of her lung capacity and damaged her vocal cords. She rebuilt her voice using sound restoration technology, AI, sampling of her own voice and her 3D spatial audio patent work with WorldIPI.com.

Where are Eylsia Nicolas’s listeners?

Eylsia Nicolas has audiences in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Philippines and beyond.

What genre of music does Eylsia Nicolas make?

Eylsia Nicolas performs Eylsia Orchestral Pop (EOP). Her music has crossed over six genres in one week on the Groover charts.

Is there a book or movie about Eylsia Nicolas?

Yes. Her biography, “Hold On Another Day,” is available at BookKards.com and on Amazon. It is being developed into a film manuscript for 2027.

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

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About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia Nicolas (born Lisa Pamintuan) is an independent singer-songwriter based in Palm Beach, Florida, known for her Eylsia Orchestral Pop (EOP) sound. She passed 1 billion views across Facebook and Instagram in 2026 as an independent artist. She is a former Irish Open tennis champion, holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence and has served as president of the record label Deco Disc and of New York College of Health Professions. She founded the fashion line Nicolas of Palm Beach, owns the legacy brand Real Boxer and leads WorldIPI.com, an intellectual property research and development company. Her biography, “Hold On Another Day,” is available at BookKards.com and on Amazon.

About Eylsia Nicolas LLC

Eylsia Nicolas LLC is an entertainment, media, and brand management company representing the career, creative works, products, and select commercial interests of Eylsia Nicolas. The company oversees activities spanning music, fashion, cosmetics, textiles, publishing, entertainment, personal appearances, speaking engagements, licensing, branded products, and related media ventures.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Chen

Info@eylsia.com

SOURCE: Eylsia Nicolas LLC

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