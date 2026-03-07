New to The Street Broadcasts Tonight on Bloomberg Television at 6:30 PM EST – Shows 736, 737 and 738 Air Across the U.S., Latin America and MENA

New to The Street, one of the longest-running U.S. business television platforms spotlighting emerging growth companies and market innovation since 2009, will broadcast Shows 736, 737 and 738 tonight on Bloomberg Television at 6:30 PM EST. The programs will air across the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) as sponsored programming and will also be distributed digitally through the rapidly expanding New to The Street TV YouTube platform and NewsOut distribution network, which together reach more than 5 million subscribers worldwide.

The broadcasts feature executive interviews with leaders from rapidly growing companies across workforce technology, enterprise software, cryptocurrency infrastructure, healthcare innovation, and immersive virtual reality.

YY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (NASDAQ:YYGH)

Ken Teng, Director for Southeast Asia at YY Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH), discusses the company’s strategic expansion in Malaysia through its YY Circle Malaysia workforce platform, which provides technology-enabled staffing and workforce deployment solutions for retail businesses.

YY Group is expanding its YY Circle Malaysia retail workforce from approximately 120 personnel to nearly 600 personnel, representing a fivefold increase designed to accelerate the company’s penetration into Malaysia’s retail sector. The expansion is projected to generate approximately $14 million in revenue this year, supporting the company’s broader growth objectives for 2026.

Retail promoter staffing is expected to contribute approximately 15% to 20% of revenue for the Malaysian subsidiary. The proprietary YY Circle Malaysia platform centralizes recruitment, onboarding, scheduling, and performance tracking, allowing companies to deploy personnel based on demand forecasting and operational performance metrics. YY Group continues expanding into additional industry verticals across Southeast Asia where flexible workforce solutions create measurable operational value and long-term growth.

FLOKI ECOSYSTEM – TOKENFI PLATFORM

Pedro Vidal, Chief Revenue Officer of Floki, discusses the evolving cryptocurrency landscape and the growing institutional interest entering the digital asset market. Vidal notes that the crypto sector has experienced significant volatility in recent months, including the widely discussed October market event that triggered historic liquidations in leveraged positions.

Despite this volatility, institutional capital continues to enter the sector, with more than $458 million in recent net inflows across Bitcoin ETFs and no net outflows across the twelve major ETFs during several recent trading sessions.

Vidal also highlights developments within the TokenFi ecosystem, an all-in-one platform designed to allow users to launch crypto projects, seek seed funding, and tokenize real-world assets. New capabilities include TokenFi Shield, a tool that analyzes smart contracts and identifies vulnerabilities, and TokenFi AI Gen, an artificial intelligence platform designed to help users transform ideas into tokenized digital assets such as NFTs.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Floki ecosystem will continue development of its flagship blockchain gaming platform Valhalla, a play-to-earn massively multiplayer online role-playing game that allows users to earn rewards through gameplay. The project is transitioning from browser-based deployment to mobile platforms while focusing on building a sustainable in-game economic model. Vidal also discussed the University of Floki, an initiative designed to expand cryptocurrency education and financial literacy as digital assets increasingly intersect with traditional finance.

SAGTEC GLOBAL LIMITED (NASDAQ:SAGT)

Kevin Eng discusses the growth strategy of Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT), a technology company focused on enterprise software, SaaS platforms, and digital infrastructure designed to modernize hospitality and retail businesses.

Sagtec develops cloud-based point-of-sale systems, smart ordering platforms, and artificial intelligence-driven analytics solutions used by restaurants and service businesses. The company is expanding its technology footprint across Southeast Asia and is currently acquiring a food and beverage chain operation in Malaysia.

Sagtec plans to scale the chain from five outlets to 25 locations by 2026. The company is also developing an ESG-focused platform designed to help businesses calculate carbon tax exposure and manage carbon credit requirements as environmental regulations continue evolving globally.

Sagtec recently reported strong financial growth including a 64% increase in revenue, a 72% increase in net profit, and a 97% increase in operating cash flow.

MEDICUS PHARMA LTD. (NASDAQ:MDCX)

Dr. Raza Bokhari, CEO of Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX), discusses the company’s clinical development program targeting Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC), the most common cancer diagnosed in the United States.

More than five million cases of non-melanoma skin cancers are diagnosed annually in the United States, representing approximately $15 billion in treatment costs. Medicus Pharma is developing a non-invasive therapy that delivers microdoses of a chemotherapy agent directly into skin lesions using patent-protected microneedle arrays.

The technology originated from research conducted at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. The company expects to release top-line data from its Phase 2 clinical trial involving 90 patients across nine clinical sites in the United States before the end of the first quarter of 2026.

VIRTUIX Holdings (NASDAQ:VTIX)

Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix, discusses the company’s immersive virtual reality treadmill technology. Virtuix developed the Omni, an omnidirectional treadmill that allows users to walk, run, and jump in 360 degrees within virtual environments.

The company’s flagship consumer platform Omni One enables gamers to physically move inside video games rather than using traditional controllers. The system has been described as the “Peloton for gamers,” with some users burning up to 700 calories per hour during gameplay.

Virtuix is also entering the defense market with its Virtual Terrain Walk (VTW) system, allowing military teams to explore photorealistic mission environments in virtual reality for training and mission planning.

Following its recent IPO, Virtuix reported 138% year-over-year growth and has manufacturing capacity to produce up to 3,000 units per month, representing approximately $100 million in annual revenue potential on the consumer side.

ADDITIONAL COMPANIES FEATURED

The program also highlights developments from several additional emerging growth companies including NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP), Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR), and PetVivo Holdings (OTC:PETV), whose SPRYNG therapy for osteoarthritis in pets is now available through more than 800 veterinary clinics across the United States.

