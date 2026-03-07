Dr. Gregory Facemyer Establishes National Scholarship to Advance the Next Generation of Preventative Medicine Physicians

Board Certified Family Medicine specialist and Board Certified Physician Dr. Gregory Facemyer has announced the launch of the Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship for Medical Students, a new national initiative created to support aspiring Medical Doctors who are committed to reshaping American healthcare through the principles of Preventative Medicine and proactive patient wellness.

The scholarship opens its 2026 application cycle to undergraduate students enrolled at accredited institutions across the United States who are pursuing a path toward becoming a Medical Doctor. The program reflects Dr. Facemyer’s long-held conviction that a healthcare system built on early intervention and patient education is more sustainable, equitable, and effective than one centered solely on reactive treatment.

Building a Prevention-First Future

With more than 25 years of clinical expertise, Dr. Gregory Facemyer has witnessed firsthand how Preventative Care can transform both individual lives and broader community health outcomes. Through this scholarship, he seeks to identify passionate, forward-thinking students who understand the critical role prevention plays in modern medicine and who are prepared to carry that philosophy into their careers as physicians.

Applicants are required to submit an original essay of 750 to 1,000 words responding to the following prompt:

“Describe how you envision the role of Preventative Medicine in the future of healthcare, and explain how you plan to contribute as a Physician to advancing patient wellness and community health.”

Strong submissions will demonstrate an understanding of interdisciplinary approaches within Primary Care, including the collaborative relationship between a Medical Doctor and a Nurse Practitioner, the application of advanced diagnostic technologies such as mobile ultrasound, and the broader impact of integrated Family Medicine on community health.

About Dr. Gregory Facemyer

Dr. Gregory Facemyer is a highly distinguished Board Certified Physician and Board Certified Family Medicine specialist whose 25-year career has been defined by a patient-first philosophy and a dedication to academic mentorship.

He has been consistently recognized as one of America’s Top Doctors and named among Ohio Top Docs, most recently earning a place on the America’s Top Doctors 2025 list. As the immediate past former Lead Physician at NEOMED Health Care, Dr. Facemyer directed key initiatives spanning healthcare delivery, education, and systemic improvement. Across his career in Primary Care, he has championed the belief that lasting wellness is rooted in prevention and the cultivation of long-term physician-patient relationships.

Scholarship Details and Eligibility

The Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship for Medical Students is available to undergraduate students currently enrolled at accredited U.S. colleges or universities who intend to pursue a career as a Medical Doctor.

Application Deadline: May 15, 2026

Winner Announcement: June 15, 2026

Award Focus: Innovation in Preventative Medicine, ethical medical practice, and community health leadership

This scholarship represents Dr. Facemyer’s continued investment in the future of American medicine – ensuring that the physicians of tomorrow are equipped to lead with integrity and place Preventative Care at the heart of a healthier nation.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Dr. Gregory Facemyer

Organization: Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship for Medical Students

Website: https://drgregoryfacemyerscholarship.com/

Email: apply@drgregoryfacemyerscholarship.com

