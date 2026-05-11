New Senate Bill Could Supercharge IRS Audits With $83 Billion in Funding – Clear Start Tax Explains What It Means for Taxpayers With Back Taxes

A proposed $83 billion investment in IRS enforcement could reshape the landscape for millions of Americans who owe back taxes – and the window to resolve outstanding balances may be closing.

The Stop CHEATERS Act, a newly introduced Senate bill, proposes allocating $83 billion over the next decade to expand IRS enforcement – including more audits, faster collections, modernized AI-driven compliance tools, and thousands of new revenue agents and criminal investigators. The legislation responds to a well-documented enforcement gap: IRS funding declined roughly 20 percent between 2010 and 2021 when adjusted for inflation, audit rates dropped by 30 percent, and the annual tax gap grew to an estimated $688 billion. For taxpayers who have been sitting on unresolved balances during that quieter era, the message from tax professionals is clear – that window of leniency is unlikely to last.

“The IRS has been operating with fewer resources than it needs for more than a decade,” said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. “That gave some taxpayers the impression that unresolved tax debt could be indefinitely deferred. If this bill passes, that assumption will be tested very quickly.”

The practical implications are significant. Increased funding would mean faster processing of delinquent accounts, more aggressive use of liens, levies, and wage garnishments, expanded automated tools that flag discrepancies and trigger correspondence audits, and shorter response windows on IRS notices. Proponents estimate that every dollar spent on IRS enforcement yields between five and twelve dollars in recovered revenue. Critics counter that expanded audits could burden compliant taxpayers and small business owners – but either way, the direction of travel is toward more scrutiny, not less.

The IRS uses a scoring system called the Discriminant Information Function to select returns for examination. As analytical tools improve and the workforce grows, more returns will be flagged across all income levels. Common triggers include discrepancies between reported income and W-2s or 1099s, high deduction-to-income ratios, unreported freelance or cryptocurrency income, repeated late filings, and unfiled returns spanning multiple years.

“Taxpayers who are currently in a holding pattern – owing money but not actively being pursued – should expect that to change,” the spokesperson added. “Enhanced funding means more agents, faster case processing, and less room for inaction.”

The IRS Fresh Start Program remains available and offers multiple resolution pathways, including Offers in Compromise, installment agreements, and Currently Not Collectible status. But tax professionals warn that more IRS personnel reviewing applications means greater scrutiny, shorter preparation windows, and potentially tougher negotiating dynamics.

Clear Start Tax recommends these steps for anyone with an unresolved balance:

Gather all IRS correspondence, notices, transcripts, and prior return copies.

Verify the total amount owed by requesting an account transcript from the IRS.

Consult a qualified tax resolution professional to assess Fresh Start eligibility.

Do not ignore IRS notices – missed deadlines limit your available options.

Act before enforcement escalates, not in response to it.

By answering a few simple questions , taxpayers can find out if they’re eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

“Resolution programs exist regardless of enforcement funding levels, but the dynamics of negotiating with the IRS change when the agency has more resources,” said the spokesperson. “Taxpayers who engage now – while the current framework is in place – are positioning themselves for the best possible outcome.”

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire